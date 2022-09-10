Laura Anderson is ‘staying positive’ following her split from Dane Bowers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Laura Anderson remains ‘positive’ after her split from her partner Dane Bowers last month.

The former Love Island star, 33, and ex-pop singer Dane, 42, went their separate ways after dating in 2017, and Laura packed up and moved out of the Dubai home she shared with Dane, just days after they announced their relationship. parting.

When asked how she is doing after the breakup and after moving back to the UK, she told the Mirror this week: ‘It’s going well. Just be positive. Progress in life, you have to. Glad to be back in the UK and just getting to work. I feel really good.’

Moving on: Laura Anderson, 33, remains ‘positive’ after her split from her partner Dane Bowers last month

Laura has previously said she lived out of her bags after separating from Dane, but she is now back in the UK and delighted to have settled back in her home country of Scotland.

She added: ‘I’m happy to be back in the UK in general and in Scotland, so maybe some exciting things there.’

Rumor has it that Laura has signed up to appear on the British show Celebs Go Dating now that she has returned to Britain.

In the past: Former Love Island star and ex-pop singer Dane, 42, went their separate ways after dating the former couple who previously lived in Dubai in 2017.

According to The sunbosses were eager for her to appear in an upcoming series as soon as they learned she was single again.

A source told the publication: ‘Laura is the latest star to sign up for Celebs Go Dating – and she’s only been single for a few hours.

“She’s a great addition to the lineup and will be really entertaining on screen.

“Dane may not be too impressed to see her trying to catch another guy on national television, especially since their breakup is so new.”

Back home: Laura recently returned to the UK, sharing a photo of movers packing her things into a van before shipping them around the world last month

Laura announced on her Instagram stories last month that she was separated from Deen to her fans.

She wrote: ‘To let all my lovely support here know that Dane and I have sadly decided to part ways. Thank you all for your continued support.

“Unfortunately we just don’t fit together, but I wish him nothing but love.

“I’m going back to the UK as soon as possible. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s count it.”

Announcement: Laura announced her split from Dane to her fans on her Instagram Stories last month

The reality TV star first crossed paths with the Out of Your Mind hitmaker – who was previously in a relationship with Emma-Jane North and has 23-year-old son Kai with him – at a party, but he went six months after coming together from him when she found out he had seen someone else.

She said, “We weren’t in a relationship at the time, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it.”

After the initial split, Laura signed up to appear on the fourth series of ITV2’s hit reality dating show Love Island, eventually finishing second to Paul Knops behind winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, but was said to have called off that relationship when she heard reports that he had a secret girlfriend.

Laura then settled with former boy band singer Dane in Dubai and although she thought she would never trust him again, she underwent fertility treatment in the hopes that they could conceive a baby together.