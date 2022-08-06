Laura Anderson is ‘living out of SUITCASES’ after Dane Bowers split

Laura Anderson says she is living out of her suitcases after splitting up from her boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The former Love Island star, 33, announced that she and former Another Level singer Dane, 42, were going their separate ways on Friday, and she began packing up her Dubai home within hours of the couple’s separation.

While Laura was back at the villa she shared with Dane on Saturday, all her belongings had been packed into boxes and suitcases by movers as she prepared for her move to the UK, and Laura had planned to live out of her suitcases in the meantime.

She took to Instagram to share a clip of herself walking around her house while the movers were at work, saying, ‘Wardrobes are broken. I’ll take these things and live off them for a while until all these things come to the other side.’

Laura got into a relationship with Dane in 2017 and lived with him in Dubai.

On Friday she announced that she is going back to the UK because she and Dane are “not right” for each other.

On her Instagram Stories she wrote: ‘To let all my lovely support here know that Dane and I have sadly decided to part ways. Thank you all for your continued support.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t fit together, but I wish him nothing but love.

“I’m going back to the UK as soon as possible. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s count it.”

The reality TV star first crossed paths with the Out of Your Mind hitmaker – who was previously in a relationship with Emma-Jane North and has 23-year-old son Kai with him – at a party, but he went six months after getting away from him when she found out he had seen someone else.

She said, “We weren’t in a relationship at the time, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it.”

After the initial split, Laura signed up to appear on the fourth series of ITV2’s hit reality dating show Love Island, eventually finishing second alongside Paul Knops behind winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, but was said to have called off that relationship when she heard reports that he had a secret girlfriend.

Laura then settled with former boy band singer Dane in Dubai and although she thought she would never be able to trust him again, she underwent fertility treatment in the hopes that they could conceive a baby together.