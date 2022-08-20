Laura Anderson gushes over brand new nephew as her sister gives birth – following Dane Bowers split

<!–

She announced her divorce from Dane Bowers earlier this month and returned to the UK when she left their lavish Dubai villa.

And it looks like Laura Anderson came home at the perfect time, as she announced on Instagram on Friday that her sister gave birth.

Penning ‘I’m an aunty’, the Love Island star, 33, shared a sweet photo with her sister and new cousin from Wishaw General Hospital, Scotland.

To indicate that it was a long labour, Laura wrote: “A million hours later…” posing for a photo among a collection of gifts and balloons in the hospital.

Wearing striped pants and a nude off-the-shoulder sweater, the reality star threw up a peace sign as she stuck out her tongue.

And cuddling with the new addition, she sat next to her sister in the hospital bed as they both beamed for a moment.

“Proud of the sister,” the Stirling resident wrote as she shared the good news with her 1.4 million followers.

It comes just weeks after Laura announced her breakup with Another Level singer Dane, whom she lived with in Dubai and dated for five years.

The star shared the news via Instagram, admitting: “Unfortunately, we just don’t fit together.”

But it seems that Laura’s love life is taking off as she has signed a contract with dating agency Celebs Go Dating for the upcoming season.

The beauty was spotted filming for the show last week when she appeared to get stuck in a speed dating style mixer

She joined actor Gary Lucy, Navid Sole of The Apprentice and Pete Wicks of TOWIE during the filming.