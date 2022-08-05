WhatsNew2Day
Laura Anderson announces she and Dane Bowers have SPLIT after five years

‘We just aren’t right for each other’: Laura Anderson announces she and Dane Bowers split after five years – as Love Island star reveals she’s moving back to UK from Dubai

By Niomi Harris for Mailonline

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers split after a five-year romance.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the Love Island star shared how the pair have gone their separate ways, admitting: ‘Unfortunately we’re just not right for each other.’

In her statement, Laura also admitted that she will be moving back to the UK, having settled in Dubai with the singer of Another Level.

Everywhere: Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers split after five-year romance

Her statement read: ‘To let all my lovely support here know that Dane and I have sadly decided to part ways.

“Thank you all for your continued support.

“Unfortunately we just don’t fit together, but I wish him nothing but love.

“I’m going back to the UK as soon as possible. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s count it.”

Confirmed: To her Instagram stories on Friday, the Love Island star shared how the couple went their separate ways, admitting: 'Unfortunately, we're just not right for each other'

