Laura Adele Hinks wants to reunite with Grace Hughes after alleged kidnapping

A mother accused of kidnapping her five-year-old daughter after the couple went missing for 12 days during a supervised visit is now desperate to be reunited with her daughter.

Laura Adele Hinks, 35, appeared in Darwin local court on Monday charged with the kidnapping of Grace Hughes.

The mother and daughter raised the alarm on August 7 when they allegedly disappeared during a supervised visit by their parents in Berrimah, in eastern Darwin.

Police searched for the couple for 12 days before Grace was found alive and well.

His mother is now one of five people charged with an alleged kidnapping plot.

However, on Monday her lawyer made an offer to be allowed to see Grace and her other children.

Attorney Matt Hubber said the kidnapping charge against him was still in dispute.

He also explained how Hinks was hoping to get an indication of sentencing to see what penalty he might face if he pleaded guilty.

The maximum penalty for an adult who kidnaps a child under the age of 14 is seven years in prison under the NT Penal Code.

Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris adjourned the bail variance and sentencing hearings until December 13.

Juliet Marie Oldroyd, 50, who is also charged with kidnapping, appeared before Judge Morris on Monday to face new charges.

Oldroyd allegedly allowed his ankle monitor to deflate, and investigators were looking into whether he used that time to travel to Dundee Beach, 133km from Darwin.

The ankle monitor was part of her $20,000 bail agreement, two months after she was released from prison.

Oldroyd was initially accused of kidnapping Grace, before being rescued.

Four days later, she was jailed again. for allegedly sending a barrage of religious-themed threats to a police officer.

Oldroyd was further charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and threatening an investigating officer.

The court heard that there was CCTV footage of the alleged kidnapping, as well as 60 police body videos provided to the defence.