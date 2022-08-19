Launderette has retro gamers in a spin: PETER HOSKIN reviews Arcade Paradise and Rollerdrome 

Arcade Paradise (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, £15.99)

Rating:

Verdict: My beautiful laundromat

As it turns out, they’ve paved the paradise and built something even better: an Arcade Paradise. Although it looks a lot like a laundromat to begin with. Your father’s laundromat, which you take care of in his absence.

The object of the game is to slowly fill the back room with arcade cabinets so that the gamblers have something to enjoy between washes.

Oh, and the time is the early 1990s. This is important to the spirit of Arcade Paradise, and the spirit of Arcade Paradise is perhaps the most charming part.

Everything just feels true to its time and place; from the whimsical MTV-style animation that kicks off the game to the chipped floor tiles of the laundromat itself.

This is what elevates Arcade Paradise from a simple nostalgic trip to something truly transporting. There I was, or so it felt, filling and emptying washing machines so I could raise money to buy more arcade cabinets.

It’s meant to be a chore, but there’s something so straightforward and rewarding about the process that it becomes compulsive.

And then there are the arcade games themselves. There are about three dozen in total to collect, and all of them are playable. We have riffs on old classics like Pac-Man and Mr Driller and Missile Command. Just walk up to them, as the owner of the laundromat arcade, and start playing.

Until duty calls, at least. There is always another wash to put on. It creates an undeniably strange loop – between arcade sessions and laundromat maintenance – but isn’t that how life is, anyway? Sometimes neon. Sometimes full of dirty socks.

Rollerdrome (PlayStation, PC, £24.99)

Rating:

Verdict: style as substance

They won’t be doing contactless sports in the future, will they? It’s never just tennis in the dystopian year 2100. It’s always death tennis, with grenades for balls, clubs for rackets, and the mob demanding blood.

So it is with Rollerdrome, the name of a new video game, but also of the violent future sport it represents. You, as the rookie Kara Hassan, must roller skate through a series of undulating arenas, delivering bullets to various hired goons and dodging all the missiles that come your way.

It is a game of immense style. This is one of those retro-cool visions of the future that’s a little bit James Bond, a little bit Clockwork Orange and a whole lot of Ski Sunday

Composed of detailed contours and bold color washes, the graphics are inspired by French illustrator Moebius. The excellent electronic soundtrack is very Vangelis.

But the style isn’t just on the surface. It is also the deeper point of the game. To get through this bloodthirsty tournament it’s not enough to simply take out the bad guys – you have to take them out with panache.

Each arena contains a series of challenges, such as performing certain tricks in certain places or committing special types of murder.

That means you really have to master the controls. And I couldn’t quite do it.

It felt great when I hit the flow the game was going for – mixing a jump in a trick into a slow-motion gunshot – but I was mostly just slogging the difficulty.

Still, I think that’s my problem, not Rollerdrome’s. When the future finally arrives, I’ll make sure I’m in the crowd.