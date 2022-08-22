Launceston woman Jess Hoyle is suing over claims she ‘has a sexual relationship with her cat’

A Tasmanian woman says the allegations of having a sexual relationship with her cat stemmed from feeling pressured to make a rude confession on a hen night, which involved ‘bulls** it had made up.

Jess Hoyle, 24, is suing the female administrator of a Launceston Facebook group and a man who she believes has defamed her on the page with posts alleging “sexually abusing her pets” in 2020.

Ms Hoyle told Daily Mail Australia that during a bachelorette night in 2020 at the male defendant’s Launceston home in northern Tasmania, the gathered women made explicit sexual confessions and she felt the need to say something similar.

“I had to listen to everyone talking about what they’re doing to their husbands,” Ms. Hoyle said.

Jess Hoyle is suing over Facebook claims she sexually assaulted her cat, which she says is due to pressure to make a crude confession during a hen night where she ‘made up something’

Ms Hoyle said before it was her turn that she had been told that one of the women had “had sex with their toothbrush.”

“This is what it was about. I had to listen to that,” said Mrs. Hoyle.

‘I thought: what am I going to do? Because I’m gay, what am I going to say?

“Oh, I’ll make something up,” I thought.

“So I said, ‘I don’t have a man, but I have a cat and I play with his balls.'”

“The funny thing about this is that Bruce (her cat) has no balls.”

‘I made it up. It was nonsense.’

‘What did I want to say? Nothing and an odd one out?’

Bruce is Mrs. Hoyle’s 15-year-old cat, seen here with Mrs. Hoyle at her home in Launceston

The case was heard in Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday, with the court saying that subsequent messages from the male defendant, who was in the house but in a different room, were in response to Ms Hoyle advertising a protest related to the crime. the death of American man George Floyd in May 2020.

“The woman (and I wish I was kidding) sexually abuses her pets,” the man wrote of Ms. Hoyle.

“Her ‘husband’ is actually her house cat.”

The man also claimed he had “personally heard” Ms Hoyle that she is “having a sexual and spiritual relationship with her cat,” the court heard.

Ms Hoyle says allegations of sexually abusing her cat have caused her acute mental health problems

Ms. Hoyle believes the man’s sources were those who heard her “made up” confession at the party.

“The fact that these people who accuse me of this and haven’t been to my house haven’t met my cat and don’t know me from a bar of soap,” she said.

“Why don’t you go look at Bruce and see he has no balls?”

Ms Hoyle says her cat was stripped of sex in 2008 shortly after she got him as a kitten.

She said a doctor told her to help Bruce, who is now 15, deal with depression.

“He’s been a good cat over the years,” Mrs. Hoyle said.

“He was never mistreated. I never hurt him. I’ve never played with his balls because he doesn’t have them.

“He’s been so loyal to me, such a good cat. I don’t know what I would do without him. He’s been in my life since I was 20.’

Ms Hoyle says the defendants in the case reported her to both the RSPCA and the police, but neither believed the allegations.

“It wasn’t going anywhere because everyone knew it wasn’t true except her,” she said.

Ms Hoyle says Bruce has been a ‘loyal’ cat and would not harm or abuse him in any way

Ms Hoyle claimed that the messages accusing her of bestiality caused her mental problems.

“I’ve had so many breakdowns because of what he’s yielded,” she said.

“It made me really upset and depressed. I had to go to the doctor to get some medicine because I didn’t eat and I didn’t drink. I was throwing up all the time.

“I had to try to settle my stomach.”

Mrs. Hoyle asks for an apology from the defendants and for payment of her legal bills.

“I hope the magistrate realizes that those allegations were defamatory because they were not based on fact,” she said.

“To accuse someone of bestiality, you have to have facts and they don’t have them. It’s based on rumors and the rumors are made up bullsh*t.’

The case was heard in Launceston Magistrates Court last Thursday, where the male defendant told the court that his Facebook statements were “contextually true.”

The man said he believed Mrs. Hoyle when she said she had a sexual relationship with her cat during the hen night.

“On hen nights, people tell deep secrets about themselves,” he told magistrate Simon Brown.

“I didn’t believe she was joking.

“I think it’s deeply wrong and worrying.”

Ms Boyle categorically denied the allegations during the hearing.