Laughter erupts as Jan 6 hearing is shown footage of Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing Capitol as riots began

Laughter erupted when the Jan. 6 committee was shown a video of Republican Josh Hawley running through the Capitol to flee rioters after inciting them for the Capitol riot.

The assembled lawmakers and witnesses roared loudly as the farcical clip played Wednesday night during the final day of evidence at the hearing.

It showed a fit Hawley gazelle charging into a hallway on January 6, 2021, before disappearing to safety via an escalator.

Hawley fled, though he had helped stir up the crowd earlier that same day.

The Jan. 6 committee shared an image of the pro-Trump senator from Missouri outside the Capitol that day with his fist at far-right rioters as he walked to the joint congressional session to confirm the vote.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already gathered at the security gates,” Virginia representative Elaine Luria said.

She also said the committee had spoken to a Capitol police officer about the moment, and that she told them it “disturbed her greatly” to see the politician “rush the crowd.”

The committee was seen enjoying the farcical moment, which came just hours after Hawley himself stoked the assembled crowd.

He was also seen running down the stairs while others fled the Capitol

Just hours before the uprising, Senator Josh Hawley was seen raising a fist in solidarity as they gathered at the Capitol

“It really bothered her because he was doing it in a safe area, protected by the officers and the barriers,” Luria said on Thursday.

Capitol security footage shows the Arizonan sprinting down an ornate hallway, past a pair of stationary guards.

He was later seen rushing down a stairwell with a crowd of people also exiting the Capitol.

Hawley was one of the Republicans who opposed certifying Biden as president because he claimed voter fraud.

After the uprising, Simon & Schuster dropped Hawley’s then-book The Tiranny of Big Tech, citing that it “could not support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley said the decision was made by an “awake crowd” and defended his action as “representative of my constituents.”

Hawley (pictured in 2021) was one of the Republicans who opposed certifying Biden as president and alleged voter fraud