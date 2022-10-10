Astrobiologists believe that the presence of nitrous oxide in a distant planet’s atmosphere may indicate life there.

Nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas emitted by plants, making it a biosignature, or a compound in the atmosphere generated by a living thing.

Biosignatures typically include gases that are abundant in Earth’s atmosphere today.

Oxygen, which is produced by photosynthesis, and methane, which results from the breakdown of organic matter, have been touted as the most promising biosignatures of life on exoplanets, or planets outside the solar system.

But astrobiologists at the University of California, Riverside believe the scientific community has largely overlooked the party substance as an indicator of life.

Dr. Eddie Schwieterman, an astrobiologist in UCR’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences said: ‘Fewer scientists have seriously considered nitrous oxide, but we think it may be a mistake.’

As well as being a sedative and pain reliever commonly associated with a dentist, laughing gas is also known in the party scene as whippets, laughing gas or simply laughing gas.

The team of scientists led by Dr. Schwieterman came to their conclusion after calculating how much nitrous oxide living things on a planet similar to Earth could produce.

Then they constructed models simulating the second planet around different stars, which showed the amounts of laughing gas that could be detected on these rocky, Earth-like exoplanets by an observatory like the James Webb Space Telescope.

Their results were published last week in The Astrophysical Journal.

University of California Riverside researchers believe that nitrous oxide in the atmosphere may provide clues to life on planets outside the solar system.

Nitrous oxide or nitrous oxide is a popular party drug. N2O is emitted by living organisms like oxygen and methane, which are considered signs of extraterrestrial life.

The Webb telescope, which will continue to study the potential presence of life on exoplanets, captures some of the first light emitted after the big bang.

Living things are constantly converting other nitrogen compounds into nitrous oxide, and its presence in another planet’s atmosphere would insinuate life.

“In a stellar system like TRAPPIST-1, the closest and best system to observe the atmospheres of rocky planets, you can potentially detect nitrous oxide at levels comparable to CO2 or methane,” said Dr. Schwietermann.

Nitrous oxide has not been given as much attention as a potential biosignature as other atmospheric compounds, but the UC Riverside researchers hope their report will attract attention from the broader scientific community.

There are certain circumstances under which the presence of nitrous oxide would not indicate life, and the UC Riverside team accounted for that in the modeling.

What can nitrous oxide tell us about space? Astrobiologists at UC Riverside believe the compound found in Earth’s atmosphere could indicate life on planets outside our solar system. Nitrous oxide, N2O, is a common sedative and pain reliever sometimes used at parties Like other biosignatures (any property that can be used as evidence of life) oxygen and methane, N2O is naturally derived Researchers at UC Riverside hope their report last week will bring more attention to the fact that N2O has a viable signature of life They expect the James Webb telescope, the most powerful ever built, to expand their investigation of N2O as an indicator of life outside our solar system

For example, a small amount of nitrous oxide can be generated by lightning, which the modelers considered. Lightning also creates nitrogen dioxide, which provides a clue that non-living weather or geological processes created the gas.

Scientists who have considered nitrous oxide as a biosignature have often concluded that it would be too difficult to detect from such a great distance. They based that conclusion on how much nitrous oxide is in the Earth’s atmosphere today.

The atmosphere has a very small concentration of nitrous oxide despite the billions of living organisms here that produce it, leading skeptical scientists to believe it would be too difficult to measure.

But according to Dr. Schwieterman’s conclusion ignores the fact that there was a time in Earth’s history when ocean conditions would have allowed much greater biological release of [nitrous oxide].’

He added: ‘Conditions during these periods may reflect where an exoplanet is today.’

The James Webb telescope, the most powerful ever built, began monitoring planets orbiting other stars this summer.

It was dreamed up by scientists as a tool primarily to capture some of the first light in the universe emitted shortly after the big bang.

Astronomers initially hoped it would answer whether some of these exoplanets harbor atmospheres that could support life.