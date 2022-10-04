Laughing gas found in space could mean life

The TRAPPIST-1 system, where we’ll soon be able to get more information about the atmospheres of rocky, Earth-like planets from the James Webb Space Telescope. It is possible that the atmosphere contains nitrous oxide, which could indicate life. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



UC Riverside scientists suggest something is missing from the typical list of chemicals astrobiologists use to search for life on planets orbiting other stars — nitrous oxide.

Chemical compounds in a planet’s atmosphere that may indicate life, called biosignatures, typically include gases that are found in abundance in Earth’s atmosphere today.

“A lot of thought has gone into oxygen and methane as biosignatures. Fewer researchers have seriously considered nitrous oxide, but we think that could be a mistake,” said Eddie Schwieterman, an astrobiologist in UCR’s Division of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

This conclusion, and the modeling work that led to it, is detailed in an article published today in The astrophysics magazine.

To accomplish this, Schwieterman led a team of researchers who determined how much nitrous oxide living things on a planet similar to Earth could possibly produce. Then they made models that simulated that planet around different kinds of stars and determined amounts of N 2 O that could be detected by an observatory like the James Webb Space Telescope.

“In a galaxy like TRAPPIST-1, the closest and best system to observe the atmospheres of rocky planets, you could potentially detect nitrous oxide at levels comparable to CO 2 or methane,” said Schwieterman.

Nitrous oxide is a component of the Earth’s atmosphere that provides evidence of life. This image represents a view of the Earth from the moon. Credit: NASA/Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Science Team



There are multiple ways in which living things can make nitrous oxide, or N 2 O. Microorganisms are constantly converting other nitrogen compounds into N 2 O, a metabolic process that can provide useful cellular energy.

“Life generates nitrogen waste products that are converted into nitrates by some microorganisms. In an aquarium, these nitrates accumulate, so you have to change the water,” said Schwieterman.

“However, under the right ocean conditions, certain bacteria that convert nitrates into N 2 Oh,” Schwieterman explained. “The gas then leaks into the atmosphere.”

Under certain circumstances, N 2 O could be detected in an atmosphere and still not indicate life. Schwieterman’s team took this into account in their modeling. Lightning, for example, produces a small amount of laughing gas. But next to N 2 Oh, lightning also creates nitrogen dioxide, which would give astrobiologists a clue that nonliving weather or geological processes created the gas.

Others who N. have considered 2 O as a biosignature gas often conclude that it is difficult to detect from so far away. Schwieterman explained that this conclusion is based on N 2 O concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere today. Because there isn’t much of it on this planet teeming with life, some think it’s hard to detect elsewhere as well.

The James Webb Space Telescope could soon transmit information about the atmospheres of planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Credit: NASA-GSFC/Adriana M. Gutierrez



“This conclusion does not take into account periods in Earth’s history where ocean conditions would have allowed for a much greater biological release of N. 2 O. The conditions during those periods may be reflective of where an exoplanet is today,” Schwieterman said.

Schwieterman added that common stars such as K and M dwarfs produce a spectrum of light that is less effective at breaking up the N 2 O molecule than our sun is. These two effects combined could significantly increase the predicted amount of this biosignature gas on an inhabited world.

The research team included UCR astrobiologists Daria Pidhorodetska, Andy Ridgwell and Timothy Lyons, as well as scientists from Purdue University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, American University and the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

The research team believes that now is the time for astrobiologists to explore alternative biosignature gases such as N. to consider 2 Oh, because the James Webb Telescope will soon be able to transmit information about the atmospheres of rocky, Earth-like planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.

“We wanted to bring this idea forward to show that if we search for it, it’s not out of the question that we might find this biosignature gas,” Schwieterman said.

Edward W. Schwieterman et al, Evaluation of the plausible range of N 2 O Biosignatures on exo-Earth: an integrated biogeochemical, photochemical and spectral modeling approach, The astrophysics magazine (2022). Edward W. Schwieterman et al, Evaluation of the plausible range of NO Biosignatures on exo-Earth: an integrated biogeochemical, photochemical and spectral modeling approach,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac8cfb

Provided by University of California – Riverside

