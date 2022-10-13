Latvia calls watchdog’s migrant mistreatment claims “absurd”

HELSINKI (AP) – Latvia on Thursday rejected Amnesty International’s “absurd” claims that it violently assaults migrants trying to enter the European Union member state through Belarus.

The human rights watchdog said in a report released on Thursday that Latvian authorities forcibly pushed refugees and migrants – mainly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East – from its borders with Belarus and that they “subjected many to serious human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture” .

In comments emailed to the Associated Press, the Latvian Interior Ministry said that “no case has been identified” of the Latvian authorities “using physical force or special means” and no complaints of such behavior have been registered. .

“We support Amnesty International’s efforts not to equate the malicious instrumentalization of migration and the deliberate threat to the EU’s external border by Belarus with genuine asylum seekers and persons in vulnerable situations.” the ministry said.

A key allegation in the report is that Latvia is using rules enshrined in a declared state of emergency to suspend the rights of migrants to seek asylum in border areas, allowing “Latvian authorities to forcibly and summarily return people to Belarus. ”

The report states that “dozens of refugees and migrants have been arbitrarily held in tents at the border in unsanitary conditions” and that only a small percentage of people were let into Latvia. The “vast majority” of migrants have been placed in detention centers and given “limited or no access to asylum procedures, legal assistance or independent supervision”.

The Latvian interior ministry said that once a state of emergency was declared in August, authorities announced that migrants’ asylum applications would be assessed individually and entry would be allowed once “humanitarian reasons have been established”.

“No country is obliged to allow any foreigner who wishes to enter its territory, especially those who make deliberate attempts to illegally cross the national border,” the Latvian Interior Ministry said.

In recent years, Latvia and neighboring Lithuania and Poland have seen an increase in the number of migrants attempting to enter their country from Belarus.

Lithuania last year accused Belarusian police officers of illegally entering its territory to push a group of migrants across the border. The EU has previously condemned Belarus for what it said was an attempt by the country to “instrumental people for political purposes”.

