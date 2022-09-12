Latrell Mitchell ‘set to become the highest-paid player in NRL history’ with $2million-a-year deal

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Latrell Mitchell becomes the highest paid player in rugby league history and the South Sydney star could earn $2 million a year if commercial backing is taken into account.

Already one of the NRL’s hottest players, the 25-year-old has taken his game to new heights after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out in the first half of the season.

The Rabbitohs have won eight of their 11 games since Mitchell returned to action in Round 16 and are two wins away from a second consecutive Grand Final.

Latrell Mitchell could become the highest paid player in NRL history, according to reports

And Mitchell, who scored a try and was perfect from the kicking tee when the Rabbitohs defeated the Roosters 30-14 in a brutal elimination final on Sunday, seems to be redefining from a financial standpoint.

According to the Daily Telegramthe star fullback’s next deal could be worth up to $2 million.

Nathan Cleary is currently the highest paid player in the NRL with an annual salary of $1.3 million, which is about 12 percent of the current salary cap.

However, the next collective bargaining agreement is expected to push the salary cap to $12 million a year.

The Souths fullback (center) scored a try and was perfect from the tee as the Bunnies defeated the Roosters 30-14 in a brutal elimination final on Sunday

Panthers star Nathan Cleary is currently the highest paid player in the NRL at $1.3 million a year

Mitchell currently has $850,000 a year at Souths, but a new contract comparable to Cleary’s in terms of salary cap would net him about $1.4 million with potentially more than $600,000 in commercial recommendations.

Mitchell is under contract with the Rabbitohs until the end of next season, but will be free to talk to rival clubs about possible deals for the 2024 season unless he signs an extension with Souths before November 1.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly has previously said the club has suspended contract negotiations with Mitchell until the end of the season, suggesting the Bunnies are convinced of a new deal.

Wayne Bennett is reportedly looking to reunite with Mitchell, who he coached for two seasons in South Sydney in 2020 and 2021.

Last month however News Corp reported that the Dolphins were considering a three-year, $4 million offer to lure the New South Wales superstar north of the border, where he would be reunited with Wayne Bennett.

The veteran coach signed Mitchell in 2020, when the fullback left the Roosters in dire conditions after winning back-to-back Grand Finals in the previous two seasons.

Bennett coached Mitchell for two seasons before leaving Souths to become the new head coach of the Dolphins, who will make their NRL debut next season.