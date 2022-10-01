Latrell Mitchell runs rings around local Indigenous footy side as he turns out for Koori Knockout

Latrell Mitchell appears to have left the disappointment of losing a preliminary final to come out in the Koori Knockout.

The tournament, which celebrates Aboriginal footballers in New South Wales, has not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned this weekend.

More than 100 teams have competed in this year’s edition and Mitchell and former Canterbury star Ben Barba were among the participants.

Latrell Mitchell was in action at the Koori Knockout last weekend

Footage shared on Twitter shows Mitchell, who played in the centers instead of his usual fullback, finishing a neat team move with a try.

Mitchell skipped the Dally M ceremony on Wednesday night, just days after participating in the Bunnies’ Mad Monday celebrations, which saw several players embark on a cruise through Sydney Harbour.

The New South Wales star is reportedly taking some time off for the Rugby League World Cup, which starts in England in two weeks.

Mitchell’s season ended last Saturday when the Rabbitohs squandered a 12-0 lead and lost 32-12 to Penrith in the preliminary final at Accor Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who had been instrumental in the Bunnies’ run to the final, was oddly subdued against the Panthers.

According to the Daily Telegramhis performance was hampered by a costal cartilage injury, requiring painkilling injections before the game and at halftime.

Latrell Mitchell was largely subdued in the preliminary final against Penrith last week

The South Sydney star is now recovering for the Rugby League World Cup

Teammates Campbell Graham and Jai Arrow also needed injections to deal with rib and groin injuries, respectively.

“The players were exceptionally brave on Saturday night, as they have been for the past two months,” said Souths CEO Blake Solly.

“Campbell, Latrell and Jai all had injuries in play and the team showed a lot of character to play so well given the injuries and players not available.”