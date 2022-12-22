Latrell and Cody are done but Souths freeze all other contract talks

“We are now two months into the 2023 season – surely it can’t be that hard for the ARL committee to sit down with the players and RLPA and close the deal that should have been done months ago.

“We’re none the wiser, and I don’t think the gap between the parties is huge — we’re talking less than $25 million over five years.

“We need to get this deal done so we can move forward with the certainty the industry craves.”

Good times ahead… Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell at Wednesday’s re-signing announcement. Credit:Nick Moir/SMH

Mitchell’s four-year extension offers no options in favor of either the club or the player, and neither does Walker’s two-year deal.