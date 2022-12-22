Latrell and Cody are done but Souths freeze all other contract talks

“We are now two months into the 2023 season – surely it can’t be that hard for the ARL committee to sit down with the players and RLPA and close the deal that should have been done months ago.
“We’re none the wiser, and I don’t think the gap between the parties is huge — we’re talking less than $25 million over five years.
“We need to get this deal done so we can move forward with the certainty the industry craves.”
Mitchell’s four-year extension offers no options in favor of either the club or the player, and neither does Walker’s two-year deal.
After working with Wayne Bennett at Souths for three seasons, Solly said he was concerned that the longtime supercoach was a threat to the Rabbitohs’ hopes of keeping Mitchell and Walker.
“We were worried about any club, especially Wayne,” said Solly. “Wayne is in a difficult and good position where he has an empty salary cap to chase players, which has its challenges but also opportunities.
Knowing Wayne and how he works, he wants to recruit the best players he can and put a strong 17 on the field.
“We knew he would love the lads but to their credit they wanted to stay with Souths and believed in what we were doing.”