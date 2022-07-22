Latitude Festival 2022: Who’s playing, how to get tickets and everything you need to know

Latitude Festival 2022 kicked off at the campsite in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk on Thursday 21st July and will run through Monday 25th July, with music acts such as Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol taking the iconic stage.

Revelers can also expect a storm with comedic performances from Frankie Boyle, Reginald D Hunter and Russell Howard.

With a weekend full of sunny spells at the festival site, you’ll find everything you need to know about the weekend here.

Who are the main music acts?

Those heading to Latitude this year can enjoy a range of exciting performances, including big names like Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol.

Alaska hitmaker and breakout star Maggie Rogers will also star, as will British rapper Little Simz, who recently wowed audiences with her Glastonbury act.

Hitmakers: Those attending Latitude this year can enjoy a range of exciting performances, including big names such as Lewis Capaldi (pictured earlier this month), Foals and Snow Patrol

This Hell singer Rina Sawayama will also take the stage, following her recent release of single Catch Me In The Air.

Phoebe Bridgers stars on the BBC Sounds stage, as do electric Groove Armada, Dublin punk band Fontaines DC and indie artist Cavetown.

The full lineup, including a day-by-day breakdown, can be found here.

Who are the main comedy acts?

The main comedy acts at this year’s Latitude include renowned artists Frankie Boyle, Reginald D Hunter and Russell Howard.

Irish comedian Aisling Bea – who also created, wrote and starred in the hit show This Way Up – will also be performing.

Panel show regular David O’Doherty will let fans down while he also makes his appearance.

Fun in the sun: With a weekend full of sunny spells at the signature campsite that graces the festival site, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy your weekend

Also on stage will be Man Like Mobeen star Tez Ilyas.

Other artists in the lineup include: Yuriko Kotani, Myra DuBois, Raj Poojara, Kerry Godliman and Hannah Platt.

The full lineup, including a day-by-day breakdown, can be found here.

Where can I get tickets?

All ticket information can be found on the festival website here.

What will the weather be like?

Festival-goers will enjoy a fairly sunny weekend, including some cloudy spells, according to the Met Office.

On Friday, the heat wave will calm down to a manageable 18C (64.4F), with lows of 16C (42.8F) towards evening.

Saturday is forecast to start cloudy with highs of 21C (69.8F).

Sunday is the sunniest day for the weekend, with temperatures reaching 25C (77F) as clouds will give way to shiny rays by mid-morning.

Monday – with predicted highs of 23C (73.4F) – will also start similarly before transitioning into mostly sunny spells.

What are the opening hours?

The opening times of various facilities on Latitude this year are as follows:

Arena: Thursday, July 21: 5:00 PM – 3:00 AM; Friday July 22 – Sunday July 24: 10am – 3am

A warning on the site adds that times and orders are “subject to change without notice.”

Camping: Opens Thursday, July 21 at 8 a.m. and closes on Monday, July 25 at 1 p.m.

According to the festival’s website, “the site is manned 24 hours a day and you can arrive at any time during this period.”

The camper and caravan fields (both General and Family) are open on Wednesday 20 July from 2 p.m.

Parking spot: Opens on Thursday, July 21 at 7am and closes on Monday, July 25 at 1pm.

Theater box office: Thursday, July 21: 5:30 PM – 12:00 PM; Friday, July 22: 9am – 10pm; Saturday 23 July – Sunday 24 July: 9.00 – 21.00

More information can be found here.

About Latitude Festival:

The first Latitude Festival took place in 2006 and featured headline performances from Snow Patrol, Anthony and the Johnsons and Mogwai.

The past 16 years have seen a plethora of impressive music and comedy acts, including Franz Ferdinand, The Pet Shop Boys, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Regina Spektor.

More information can be found here.