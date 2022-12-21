Latham man arraigned after allegedly stabbing partner

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — A Latham man pleaded not guilty to an eight count indictment filed as of Dec. 16, one of the charges including second-degree attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha, 41, was arrested on December 2 after allegedly stabbing his former partner several times.

Following police inquiries, Hoxha was arrested after allegedly entering a home unlawfully and threatening a female victim with a BB gun before stabbing her with a kitchen knife. Hoxha and the victim share children together.

Police say further investigations have revealed that a protection order has been issued against Hoxha as of October 24, preventing him from being in the presence of the victim and children. Both children were present at the crime scene but were not injured.

In addition to second-degree attempted murder, Hoxha also faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, and two counts of endangering a child’s welfare. He was remanded to Albany County Jail and his next scheduled trial is January 20 at 11 a.m.