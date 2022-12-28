Latham 113, Conway 92 lead strong New Zealand response

Lunch New Zealand 245 by 2 (Williamson 19*, Nicholls 10*, Nauman 1-73) route Pakistan 438 (Babar 161, Salman 103, Southee 3-69) for 193 runs

Tom Latham’s 13th Test century, a controversial sacking of Devon Conway in ’92, the return of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain, albeit as a substitute, and the uneven rebounding of the deck were the highlights of the opening session of the Third day of the Karachi test.

All of that meant New Zealand, adding 80 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning session, went into lunch at 245 for 2, still 193 runs behind Pakistan’s 438.

New Zealand restarted at 165 for 0, but Conway went down in the sixth of the day for trying to play Nauman Ali off the back foot. Although umpire Aleem Dar deemed an lbw yell not to be ruled out, Sarfaraz took the review, and while UltraEdge suggested a small mumble as the ball passed the bat, TV umpire Ahsan Raza concluded that no bat was involved and the follow-up of the ball showed that the ball hit overhead. of leg stump

Conway’s firing, eight short of a quarter Test ton, moved Kane Williamson to No. 3, who batted for the remainder of the session to remain unbeaten at 19.

Williamson’s partner for most of the session was the other starter, Latham, who used the sweep to great effect to move to his century in the 60th. He had started the day on 78 and over the course of the session he became the first New Zealand batsman to hit 13 Test centuries as an opener, surpassing John Wright’s tally of 12. With the ball staying low at times, and both Nauman and Abrar Ahmed finding their turn, Latham and Williamson mostly offered defensive shots while guarding passes that strayed too wide to the leg.

Eventually, it was the reverse sweep that ended Latham’s innings, roughly 15 minutes before lunch. Abrar, who had been mixing his leg breaks with ailment throughout the morning, bowled the ball in the over 70, and the ball hit Latham’s gloves before going past him for substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam to slide in to take. the caught Henry Nicholls, at No. 4, was the next batter and went unbeaten at 10 with Williamson.

The fact that there was a substitute outfielder on the pitch was due to some members of the Pakistani contingent coming down with “viral flu” in the morning. Pakistan’s first-inning centurions Babar Azam and Agha Salman did not take the field in the morning, while Shan Masood was also out briefly. That meant Pakistan fielded three substitute fielders at the start of the day’s play, including vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was not selected for the first Test.