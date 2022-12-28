Latham 113, Conway 92 lead strong New Zealand response

Lunch New Zealand 245 by 2 (Williamson 19*, Nicholls 10*, Nauman 1-73) route Pakistan 438 (Babar 161, Salman 103, Southee 3-69) for 193 runs
All of that meant New Zealand, adding 80 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning session, went into lunch at 245 for 2, still 193 runs behind Pakistan’s 438.
Conway’s firing, eight short of a quarter Test ton, moved Kane Williamson to No. 3, who batted for the remainder of the session to remain unbeaten at 19.
Eventually, it was the reverse sweep that ended Latham’s innings, roughly 15 minutes before lunch. Abrar, who had been mixing his leg breaks with ailment throughout the morning, bowled the ball in the over 70, and the ball hit Latham’s gloves before going past him for substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam to slide in to take. the caught Henry Nicholls, at No. 4, was the next batter and went unbeaten at 10 with Williamson.
The fact that there was a substitute outfielder on the pitch was due to some members of the Pakistani contingent coming down with “viral flu” in the morning. Pakistan’s first-inning centurions Babar Azam and Agha Salman did not take the field in the morning, while Shan Masood was also out briefly. That meant Pakistan fielded three substitute fielders at the start of the day’s play, including vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was not selected for the first Test.