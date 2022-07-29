Latest inflation and wage data keep pressure on Fed

Two closely monitored inflation reports showed little relief from record pressures on prices, underscoring the urgency of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool the economy.

The latest Employment Cost Index (ECI) report, which tracks wages and benefits paid by U.S. employers, showed total wages for civilian workers rose 1.3 percent in the second quarter, roughly in line with the 1 .4 percent in the first three months of 2022.

For the 12-month period ended June, payroll-related expenses rose 5.1 percent, well above the annual rate of 4.5 percent recorded last quarter. Wages, in particular, have increased by 5.3 percent compared to the same time last year, after a monthly increase of 1.4 percent.

The data, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was released Friday along with the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core price index of personal consumption expenditure (PCE). According to the trade department, the headline index rose 1 percent in June, after rising 0.6 percent in May. That increased the annual rate to 6.8 percent, above the 6.3 percent increase in the prior period.

After volatile items such as food and energy were banned, the “core” PCE still rose 0.6 percent in June, a faster increase than the previous monthly increase of 0.3 percent. It is up 4.8 percent year-on-year.

The Fed’s target for core PCE is 2 percent, meaning the US central bank needs to make significantly more progress to meet its targets. As such, rate hikes are expected well into the second half of 2022, extending what has become the fastest tightening cycle since 1981.

Economists are divided on how the Fed will calibrate the pace of its rate adjustments in the coming months, after it implemented a second consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike this week to push the Federal Funds rate to a new target range of 2.25. percent to bring. 2.50 percent. That aligns the key rate with what is generally considered “long-term neutral” and does not accelerate or slow economic growth when inflation is at 2 percent.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank would switch to a meet-by-meeting approach in terms of making decisions about the cadence of upcoming rate hikes, moving away from its previous tactic of provide specific guidelines. Still, Powell sent signals about what might lie ahead for the next policy meeting in September, noting that “another unusually large rate hike” is possible if the data warrants it.

Officials have previously indicated that they want to see several months of declining inflation readings before changing course. As of last month, most expected rates will rise closer to 3.5 percent by the end of the year, with further increases in 2023.

Friday’s inflation reports come just one day after new data showed the US economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter, a common benchmark for a technical recession. Given the continued strength of the labor market, which continues to show healthy monthly job growth, most policymakers and economists argue that the conditions for a recession are not yet met.