Late Show’s Stephen Colbert mocks Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw for not recognising Liz Truss

American comedian Stephen Colbert is the latest to take a jab at Channel Nine’s gathering of the Queen’s funeral.

The Late Show host mocked presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw for failing to identify new British Prime Minister Lizz Truss as they commented during Her Majesty’s service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Colbert said it was clear: ‘Australian TV hasn’t received the memo’ about who the new prime minister is before asking: ‘How’s your new job going Liz?’

“She’s the leader of Britain and nobody recognizes her,” the comedian chuckled.

The British leader got out of her car to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but Overton and Grimshaw were left wondering who she was.

“So this is an important column, we’re now told,” Overton said.

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe underage members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

Viewers at home took to social media to speak out about the gaffe.

“Well done Peter Overton. I didn’t know the new prime minister,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘I happened to pass by the living room in my house where my family is watching the Queen’s funeral. Tracy Grimshaw: “And we’re not sure who this is that arrived.”

“Unfortunately we can’t identify everyone, they seem to be local dignitaries.” It was Liz Truss. I cried.’

Another said: ‘Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw who have no idea who Liz Truss – the new British Prime Minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen’s funeral was so *awks*.’

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Ms. Truss, jokingly asking if she was the mayor of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, or a “minor royal.”

‘Hi Tracy Grimshaw, can you help me who this is? Is it the local mayor of Reykjavík or is it a minor royal?’

Moments later, Overton issued a correction.

“I was told that Liz Truss was the new prime minister in the distance, whom she could see jumping out of the car. Thank you so much for that information,” he told viewers.

He then admitted to Nine co-stars Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and British royal expert Dickie Arbiter that their British guest might be better at spotting local famous faces.

“Karl and Ally, and Dickie, Dickie in particular, you’ll see these faces and recognize them better than we do, I think,” Overton said.

After the ordeal that Peter Overton took on Twitter, he said: “We relied on a video feed for the live stream of arrivals. Sometimes the video froze, so we turned around to catch a glimpse. I do know what the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, looks like. The back of her hat, not so much!’

Truss was the last world leader pictured alongside the Queen on her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died.

The coffin is placed at the altar in Westminster Abbey, next to her grieving family

The UK’s main church, packed with 2,000 VIPs, including Prime Ministers, Presidents and the Queen’s family, was serene, save for the sound of hymns and prayers at a funeral service Her Majesty had composed herself before she died.

Outside of the abbey, an estimated 2 million people in central London line processional routes and watch on large screens.

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10:45 a.m., arriving just before 11:00 a.m.

A single toll from Big Ben signaled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned and buried since 1066.

Her Majesty will be buried in Windsor next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother.