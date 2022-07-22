Late goal sends Sweden to Euro 2022 semi-final, knocking out Belgium

Linda Sembrant’s stoppage time winner broke Belgian hearts as Sweden won 1-0 in Leigh on Friday to set up a Euro 2022 semi-final with host nation England.

The Olympic silver medalists were strong favorites to progress against a Belgian squad that played in their first-ever knockout match at a major women’s tournament.

However, the world number two was frustrated by Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard, a poor finish and a controversial VAR review for 92 minutes.

Sweden’s preparations were hit by a trio of positive coronavirus cases for Jonna Andersson, Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg.

But they still dominated from start to finish with 34 attempts out of Belgium’s three.

Filippa Angeldal forced Evrard into the first of a series of saves in the first 10 minutes.

The Manchester City midfielder, who scored twice in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Portugal in their last group stage match, then fired over with a clearer opening from the edge of the penalty area.

Sweden thought to break through in the 26th minute when Stina Blackstenius coolly pushed past Evrard from Kosovare Asllani’s through ball.

However, for the third time in the tournament, the Arsenal striker was rejected by a VAR assessment for offside, resulting in the goal being severely disallowed.

The fluency of the Swedish attack faded after the break as they struggled to break through the massive ranks of the Belgian defence.

Set pieces then became the biggest threat on Peter Gerhardsson’s side.

Blackstenius should have scored when she headed too close to the excellent Evrard.

The Ghent goalkeeper even matched Nathalie Bjorn’s bet in the last minute of stoppage time, but the rebound fell kindly to Sembrant to break the rebound home and trigger wild scenes of revelry for the Swedish squad.

