Late artist’s family discover he had turned home in secret world of myth and legend

The family of a ‘lonely’ artist were ‘completely stunned’ to discover he had secretly turned his rented flat into a magical world of myth and legend after his death.

‘Eccentric’ artist Ron Gittins, lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in his rented flat for 33 years until his death in September 2019 aged 80.

His lease allowed him to ‘decorate the interior of the property to his own taste and the exterior porch in the classical style without the prior written consent of the landlord’.

But little did his family know that Ron had taken the words of the lease literally and turned his home into an ‘ornate classical villa’ based on the wonders of ancient Greece, Rome and Egypt.

Although Ron was extremely proud of his artwork, he generally denied access to landlords, maintenance staff, and other officials to protect the fantasy world he had created for himself.

Even his sisters Pat and Joan were ‘completely stunned’ by their discovery as he never invited them into his home and only found out about his colorful creations when he emptied the flat of his belongings after he passed.

Ron created a minotaur artwork inspired by ancient Greece, complete with a set of teeth – and left his family ‘stunned’

After his death in September 2019, Ron’s family discovered that he had created an epic concrete lion fireplace in his living room

Ron, described by his family as ‘flamboyant’, based each room on a story that interested him

The photo from his hallway in Ron’s rented flat in Birkenhead, Wirral. He transformed his apartment into a place of magic and wonder

Described by his family as ‘flamboyant’ and ‘eccentric’, Ron had based each room on a different type of ancient history that interested him, including a room based on ancient Greece including a minotaur artwork complete with a set of teeth, an epic concrete lion fireplace in his living room and a Roman bread oven in his kitchen.

According to Ron’s Placea group set up to preserve his art, the fantastic environment he created was ‘a representation of his lifelong passions and obsessions’.

Now his family and his supporters, including singer Jarvis Cocker campaign to raise the funds to buy your old apartment and turn it into a place where you can inspire others

Martin Wallace, an administrator of Ron’s Place, said BBC that ‘the immersive nature of this place’ is ‘what makes it so special’.

He said: ‘Almost every time you come here you find something different. It’s only once you go in and you actually see the extent of what he did here.

‘Everyone is really amazed’.

His daughter-in-law Claire Jones said Ron’s family are now trying to raise enough money to buy his flat and preserve his magical kingdom.

She said: If you come back in a year or two, we hope to either own the apartment or own the whole building to be able to inspire maybe kids from schools or other issues who have mental health issues to create their own artwork. ‘