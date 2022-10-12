LatAm assets: shine risks coming off the real deal

Latin America’s commodity exporters have prospered this year, while almost everywhere else has been shrouded in darkness. Emerging market stocks in the benchmark MSCI index are down 30 percent this year; Latin American stocks are up 2.5 percent. Petrobras, the Brazilian oil company, has made a return of more than 13 percent on the local stock exchange; Brazilian industry and services rose almost 18 percent.

In emerging markets, the Russian attack on Ukraine has devastated many companies, especially those closest to the war. The MSCI emerging markets index in Eastern Europe collapsed after the invasion and is down more than 85 percent so far this year. Those farther away have suffered less.

But it is rising commodity prices for food, fuel and commodities that have pushed Latin America’s markets and currencies soaring. In a world dominated by the rising dollar, the Brazilian real has seen rare gains against the dollar this year, rising more than 7 percent.

Despite some recent weakness, the real should hold up. Thanks to a healthy current account surplus and unusually slowing inflation this year, Brazil’s currency should be closer to $4.50 against the dollar than the current R$5.30, thinks Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

The region’s commodity-exporting currencies should do much better against the dollar. In fact, this year’s gain in the real – and the Mexican peso’s more modest 2% rise – can be explained as much by interest rate movements as it is by exports. Brazil’s central bank started raising interest rates a year ahead of the US.

As is so often the case in Latin America, a political risk has intervened. Export growth is impressive. But Brazil’s razor-sharp electoral drama, Chile’s constitutional rifts and unrest elsewhere have reduced risk appetite among global investors. For LatAm currencies, there are more factors at play than commodity prices.