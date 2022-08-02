Last Uvalde school shooting victim, 10, leaves hospital after 66 DAYS: Mayah Zamora is coming home!

A 10-year-old girl seriously injured in the shooting at Robb primary school on May 24 became the last surviving victim to leave a hospital on Friday.

Mayah Zamora spent 66 days at University Health in San Antonio after being shot by mad gunman Salvador Ramos in Uvalde, Texas.

A video released by University Health showed Zamora walking out of the hospital and handing some stem roses to staff members as they gathered to cheer her on. They also chanted, ‘Mayah! Maya!’

A tweet from the hospital read: ‘Today was a happy day at the University Hospital! Our last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Maya Zamora, has been discharged!’

The post continued: ‘She is our hero and we can’t wait to see what she achieves in the future!’

It was accompanied by the hashtag: #MayahStrong.

The shooting at a school in Uvalde shocked the nation and renewed calls for gun reform laws. A total of 19 children and two teachers were killed. Three others were injured, including Zamora.

Zamora’s family says she had surgery and started physical therapy during her hospital stay

The shooting was the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, following the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

A GoFundMe Page set up to help Zamora’s family pay her medical bills, said the fourth-grader was forced to undergo multiple surgeries after being injured by Ramos.

In addition, the money raised on the crowdfunding page will help pay the necessary future medical costs.

At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $110,000. A family member wrote on the page that Zamora faces a “long road to recovery.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will receive $1.25 million to provide trauma-based counseling to staff and students.

Zamora’s teammates on her softball team also raised more than $4,000 for their injured friend by setting up a lemonade stand at a game, reports reported. KSAT.

A teammate, Victoria, told the station during the fundraiser, “She’s getting better. I hope she starts to feel better. And most of all I will tell them to pray, that I pray, and hopefully she will feel better.”

While Zamora’s cousin was telling… Fox San Antonio that it was a miracle that the 10-year-old was still alive, adding: ‘We miss her smile, we miss her being cheerful and silly around us and always cheering on all the other kids.’

The 10-year-old’s brother, Ruben, wrote in a Facebook post earlier in July that his sister has already started physical therapy and that he did not know how long she would be in the hospital.

Ruben said, ‘It could be as long as another month+, or as short as 2 weeks. We’ll have to see how much my sister can make.’

He continued: ‘But I’ll tell you what she’s strong, she’s determined, she’s stubborn, she’s stubborn – and besides… she wants to get out of that hospital. She surprised the doctors so much, and she wants more.’

In June, University Hospital staff improved her condition from serious to moderate.

During her hospital stay, Zamora was visited by country music star Kevin Fowler on July 4.

Fowler tweeted about his meeting with Zamora: ‘What a wonderful experience it was to meet this sweet little girl. She’s much braver than I could ever be’

In a series of tweets, Fowler said Zamora and her family were planning to attend one of his concerts prior to the shooting. Upon learning this, hospital staff contacted Fowler’s representatives.

Fowler said in those tweets that Zamora was “the most amazing little girl.” In another post, Fowler said Zamora had suffered “several” bullet wounds.

He also tweeted: ‘What a wonderful experience it was to meet this sweet little girl. She’s much braver than I could ever be.’

Fowler continued, “This whole experience really touched me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine any of my babies going through this.”

Speaking of Zamora’s parents, Christina and Ruben, Fowler described them as “absolute angels.”