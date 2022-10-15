Last picture: Robbie Coltrane chats with Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson months before his death

The latest photo of Robbie Coltrane, shot months before his death at age 72, shows an intimate moment with his Harry Potter colleague Emma Watson.

Pictured at an event to mark the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special, the stars can be seen conversing and looking tenderly in the eye.

The Scottish star, who died yesterday at the age of 72, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the 90s ITV drama.

While his death was largely unexpected, Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMilan, had previously spoken about his health problems, saying that in his final years he was “fighting pain 24 hours a day.”

The actor spoke openly that he suffered from osteoarthritis – the most common form of arthritis in the UK.

He previously said of a particularly painful period working in National Treasure and Great Expectations: “I had no cartilage in my knee. It was bone to bone.’

“I wouldn’t wish such pain on my worst enemy. It was just awful.’

Coltrane also spoke about his life-changing knee replacement surgery during a… weight loss journey back in 2016.

He explained that doctors discovered he had “no cartilage left in one of my knees,” adding to the pain.

“It’s completely fallen apart. And they told me it’s osteoarthritis,” he added to the Daily Star newspaper.

“People are probably wondering why I stumble the way I am and why,” he added.

Osteoarthritis is one of more than 100 different types of arthritis.

According to the NHS website, the main symptoms of the condition are joint pain and stiffness, as well as problems moving the joint.

Symptoms can also include; swelling, tenderness and hearing a grating or cracking sound when moving the affected joints.

In 2019, he was first pictured using a wheelchair at a Harry Potter event, where he told fans he was waiting to have his knee replacement done.

Emma Watson, who starred alongside Coltrane as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late co-star.

She shared their latest photo together – especially now Coltrane’s latest public photo – saying, “Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.

Robbie was the nicest uncle I ever had, but most of all he was very caring and compassionate to me as a child and adult.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense that he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his genius.

“Robbie, if I can ever be so nice to me on a movie set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and in your memory.

“Know how much I love and admire you. I will really miss your kindness, your nicknames, your warmth, your smile and your hugs.

“You made us a family. Know that you were that for us.

“There was no better Hagrid. You’ve made it a pleasure to be Hermione.’

Harry Potter co-star Miriam Margolyes also paid tribute to Coltrane today – although she criticized his love of drinking and weight as possible lifestyle choices that could have shortened his life.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today Program this morning, she admitted: ‘I didn’t know he was ill. He just got too heavy, stupid boy!’

‘That’s the problem, he liked to drink. I wagged my finger at him.

‘It’s such a shame to think about all that talent, that fire, he acted with passion. He was really great.’

Despite her disapproval of the late actor’s lifestyle choices, the comedian praised his character, noting that “he had a heart of gold.”

She added: ‘Huge in stature, in personality, in heart. He was exceptional.’