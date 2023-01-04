Last photo of victims of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash before boarding flight

<!–

The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family’s lives forever shows they have a ticket for the fatal journey.

Sydney mom Vanessa Tadros, 36, and her 10-year-old son Nicholas snapped their last photo together just before boarding a helicopter ride at Gold Coast Sea World on Monday afternoon.

Their flight spent all 20 seconds in the air before crashing into another Sea World helicopter, cutting the other aircraft’s rotor blades in the cabin and ripping off its own rotor unit and gearbox.

Ms. Tadros, pilot Ash Jenkinson and British couple Ron and Dianne Hughes were all tragically killed in the crash.

Nicholas was critically injured with his father, Simon Trados, and revealed on Wednesday that the little boy is in critical condition and is not yet aware that his mother has passed away.

“He’s not well, he’s on a life support device. I’m not in a good headspace at all,” he said Daily telegram.

One of Nicholas’s cousins ​​said several other family members had gone to Sea World with Ms. Tardos and her son, but hadn’t gone on the run due to long wait times.

“The saddest thing about it all is that the family had to witness it, there are a lot of them up there together,” they said.

“There are more of us on the Gold Coast and we also have family abroad who need to be kept up to date. It’s a tragedy.’

Ms Trados’ grieving family has begun to shut down her popular Sydney event planning company, Vee Vee Creations.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I must inform everyone of the passing of my beautiful wife and mother to my son Vanessa,” Mr. Trados wrote on the company’s Facebook page.

“Vanessa was one of the victims of the Seaworld helicopter crash that happened a few days ago on the Gold Coast. While my son fights for life in the ICU at Gold Coast Hospital.

“As a result, Vee Vee Creations is closing. I will go through Vanessa’s records to see which events need to be refunded or cancelled. I’m sorry to anyone who caused this inconvenience.’