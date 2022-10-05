Last of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to leave shelter

BOSTON (AP) — The last of dozens of migrants shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last month will leave temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod for temporary housing by the end of the weekend, according to the Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Venezuelan Migrants were lured to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio.

A lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Boston alleges the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington and were instigated with perks such as $10 McDonald’s gift cards.

Instead, the migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard without notice to local officials.

DeSantis, a Republicanhas defended his decision to fly the migrants to the island, saying: they went completely voluntarily and – with no evidence – that they were in a terrible condition when Florida got involved.

The planes carrying the migrants landed on September 14. Two days later, 49 migrants were transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod for shelter and humanitarian aid.

Of those, 14 have already left the base for opportunities in Massachusetts and elsewhere. The remaining 35 worked with case managers to develop more sustainable housing plans, the Baker administration said.

While on base, the migrants were given temporary shelter, food, clothing and hygiene, legal aid and access to health care, mental health and crisis counseling.

A community service on Martha’s Vineyard also helped provide financial support to those sheltering at the base.

PART: