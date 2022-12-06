Last-minute deals are being sought by excited Moroccan fans World Cup tickets

His team has entered the round of 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

While the lively atmosphere at Education Stadium on Tuesday before the Morocco-Spain World Cup round of 16 game was overwhelmingly dominated by Moroccan fans, not all Atlas Lions fans were happy.

For days, many Moroccans have been searching for tickets for Tuesday’s match, the first time their team has reached the second round of the FIFA World Cup in 36 years.

Nider Abdel Magid said he had been waiting outside the Education City subway station since 1 pm (10:00 GMT), hoping “desperately” to get a last-minute ticket to the game.

“I’ve been looking for tickets for three or four days… and I’m really frustrated because I still don’t know if I can watch the game,” the 61-year-old retired engineer from Kenitra, about 50 km (31 miles). from the capital Rabat, he told Al Jazeera.

He added that he is “very angry” as he had extended his stay in Qatar after Morocco qualified for the round of 16.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said on Monday it had 5,000 tickets to distribute to Moroccans in Doha, raising hope among fans.

Hisham and Hatem, two friends, said they had hardly slept in the last 24 hours as they tried to buy tickets online. “About him [FIFA] website, sometimes we wait two or three hours before we can enter the portal to buy tickets,” said Hisham, who lives in Amsterdam but is originally from the southern Moroccan coastal city of Agadir.

Hisham said it was like a “jungle-like” situation at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC), where, like hundreds of others, they scrambled for tickets. “They kept saying they had tickets, but all of a sudden…they told us to leave after queuing for over two hours,” he added.

“People were cutting ranks… It was chaotic,” he said, adding that there were some fights.

His friend Hatem said that they also tried to get tickets from scalpers but that the tickets were “very expensive”.

“One guy I spoke to said he would take $800…I thought that was crazy,” he added.

‘I will be very disappointed’

Both Hatem and Hisham said attending the match would be the “best part” of their trip to Qatar.

“I’ll be very disappointed if I can’t look inside the stadium…going to this game will be like the icing on the cake…this game is historic for us,” Hisham said. The friends have watched two matches in the World Cup so far.

It’s a sentiment shared by Abdel Magid, who described himself as a “die-hard fan” of the Moroccan national team. He has been camping out at the DECC for the past two days looking for tickets.

However, what matters most to him, he said, is a victory for his team. That, more than anything else, is what would make him “happy,” he said.