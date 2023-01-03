Last-ditch effort to keep mother in prison who abused her baby so much that he had to amputate his legs

<!–

Attorney General Dominic Raab has made a last-ditch effort to keep the mother of severely abused boy Tony Hudgell in prison after she was up for release this week.

Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith, 52, abused Tony so badly as a baby that he required 23 surgeries and eight blood transfusions before doctors were later forced to amputate his legs.

The pair were found guilty of child molestation in 2018 and are both currently serving 10-year sentences, but Simpson was due to be released this week.

It comes after she won a Supreme Court case against Mr Raab’s decision to postpone her release.

Tony Hudgell, 8, uses prosthetic legs to walk after having both his legs amputated when he was four months old. He raised over £1 million for Evelina London Children’s Hospital by completing a walking challenge

Justice Minister Dominic Raab (pictured) has made a last-ditch effort to keep the mother of tortured boy Tony Hudgell in jail after she was considered for release this week

Jodie Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith were sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for torturing Tony Hudgell

Justice Department officials have filed a request to the Court of Appeals to challenge the Supreme Court ruling. Simpson will remain behind bars until a decision is made on whether or not to allow a hearing.

Tony’s adoptive mother Paula Hudgell, 55, told me the sun“Any extra time Simpson spends behind bars is justice for Tony. She and Smith are monsters.”

Mr Raab added: ‘Tony Hudgell was mercilessly tortured by his birth parents, the very people who should have loved and cared for him.

“It is my duty to protect other children from that horrible experience, which is why we will appeal this ruling and Jody Simpson will remain behind bars while the courts consider our appeal.”

Tony was rushed to hospital in 2014, aged 41 days, with life-changing injuries, following horrific abuse from his parents.

In 2017, both of Tony’s legs were amputated due to the injuries he suffered as a baby.

He is still learning to walk on prosthetic legs without crutches.

His fortunes turned after his life was saved by specialists from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, of which the Princess of Wales is an official patron.

Little Tony has since been hailed as a hero by Prince William and his wife Kate for his extraordinary fundraising efforts to help vulnerable children.

He wanted to raise £500 for the hospital who saved his life by running 10km in 30 days in 2020, after being inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £33 million while running in his back garden.

Tony Hudgell had both legs amputated when he was four months old after being abused by his biological mother and her partner

Paula Hudgell (pictured), 55, was honored following her campaign for tougher prison sentences for convicted child molesters

Little Tony (pictured) has been hailed as a hero by Prince William and his wife Kate for his extraordinary actions in raising money to help vulnerable children.

Paula said she was ‘really humbled’ by being named to the New Year’s Honors list, which she described as ‘an incredible end to 2022’

Paula and husband Mark from Kent have since established the Tony Hudgell Foundation to help improve the lives of children affected by physical, emotional or psychological abuse.

Paula was named to the New Year’s Honors list for her campaign efforts.

It led to the introduction of Tony’s Law, named after the eight-year-old, which has seen the maximum penalty for inflicting or permitting grievous bodily harm on a child rise from ten to 14 years, while causing the death of a child has occurred. increased from 14 years to life in prison.

Paula said she was “truly humbled” with the award describing it as “an incredible 2022 ending.”