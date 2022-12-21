Last 2 men charged in Schenectady slaying plead guilty

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — The final two defendants charged in connection with the August 2, 2020, murder of Jennifer Ostrander on 6th Avenue in Schenectady pleaded guilty Tuesday. The Schenectady County District Attorney says 30-year-old Tito Garcia admitted to premeditated murder after firing the fatal shot.

Daquan Smith, 31, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors allege he helped plan the shooting.

Both men are expected to be sentenced in February. Four other defendants have already filed pleas in the case.

John White, 37, who drove the car with the gunmen inside, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to face 12 years in prison if convicted.

Tyricke Walker, 27, who gave a gun to one of the shooters, admitted to second-degree criminal gun possession. He risks seven to twelve years behind bars.

Marchello Rizzo, 25, who also supplied a gun to one of the gunmen, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Walker. Rizzo agreed to a prison term of up to 12 years.

Joel Johnson, 24, who was a shooter, confessed to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. He will face up to 12 years in prison on weapons charges, and anywhere from two-thirds to seven years on reckless endangerment charges, to be served simultaneously.

After Jennifer Ostrander was murdered in August 2020, the Schenectady Police Department methodically pieced together the roles of nearly all participants in the crime. A four-car caravan of 13 people affiliated with the Bloods was looking for Crips to shoot. Three gunmen got out of the vehicles and fired at a group of men on Ostrander’s front porch whom they believed to be Crips. None of them were injured, but Ostrander was killed by the first shot, which hit her head and brain.

“I thank my trial team of ADAs Christina Tremante and Nick McDonald, along with our investigators and law enforcement partners, who were determined to bring to account as many participants in this gang murder as we could identify and find guilty,” said Schenectady County DA. Robert Carney. “We didn’t want to stop with the actual killer, Tito Garcia, but tried to unravel this conspiracy by working with those least responsible to build cases against those who planned this and recruit others to join in. The end result was the death of an accidental innocent victim who was a young mother Another tragedy in this case is that a young 17 year old who was unknowingly recruited to participate in this crime died of natural causes while in custody in a juvenile detention center awaiting trial Gang prosecutions are inherently difficult and our success in d this is only possible thanks to the determination and hard work of a talented team of professionals.”