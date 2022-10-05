Lashana Lynch puts on a leggy display in a sequinned gown at Matilda The Musical world premiere

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lashana Lynch put on a leggy display as she attended the premiere of Matilda The Musical at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday.

The actress, 34, looked stunning in a multicolored sequined dress.

The piece featured a check print while the No Time To Die star added height to her frames with a pair of black heels.

Stunner: Lashana Lynch put on a very leggy display as she attended the premiere of Matilda The Musical at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday

Lashana, who plays Miss Honey in the musical, added a pair of gold hoop earrings to the chic ensemble, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

She rocked her signature bleached cut and added a wire headband to complete the glamorous look.

She wore a fully made up face as she posed confidently on the red carpet.

Sparkly: Lashana, who plays Miss Honey in the musical, added a pair of gold spike earrings to the chic ensemble while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum

Glamorous: She wore a full makeup face as she posed confidently on the red carpet

Leggy: The garment featured a check print while the No Time To Die star added height to her frame with a pair of black heels

It comes after Lashana gave her fans a first look at herself in the role of Miss Honey in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The star took to Instagram over the summer to post a photo of herself in full costume in the big-screen adaptation of the West End phenomenon.

An all-new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Matilda The Musical by Roald Dahl tells the story of an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination, who takes a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

All the way up: she rocked her signature bleached cut and added a wire headband to complete the glamorous look

Matilda Wormwood finds comfort in her inspiring teacher Miss Honey, played by Lashana, who encourages her student to conjure up her own fantastic stories.

Lashana captioned the photo: ‘See you in December, Matilda! From Miss Honey.’

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be released on November 25 by Sony Pictures.