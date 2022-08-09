Las Vegas woman feels sexier than ever after growing a full beard

A non-binary artist feels sexier than ever after dropping the razor and hugging her beard.

Dakota Cooke, 30, who uses both she and she pronouns, first noticed abnormal hair growth on her face at age 13, and spent years having weekly wax appointments to shave her face twice a day.

The sideshow performer, from Las Vegas, felt judged and uneasy about her hair growth and found herself sinking into a ten-year spiral of fear and discomfort.

Despite undergoing several tests, it’s unclear what caused Dakota’s facial hair, but doctors believe it may be due to her adrenal glands producing elevated levels of testosterone.

But now she’s using her sideshow role, as well as social media, to spread positivity about being a woman with facial hair.

She said, “When I hit puberty when I was 13, I think I got a little extra.

“It started with peach fuzz on my face that started getting longer and darker.

“A friend of the family pointed it out to me at the time, so my stepdad took me to the doctors for tests, then took me to the salon where I had my very first wax.

“It was super uncomfortable, and at the time I was just learning how to shave my legs.

“I grew up in a time when women with facial hair were so stigmatized that the women in the salon told me how girls shouldn’t grow facial hair.

“I think that’s what stuck with me because for the next ten years I kind of sunk into this shame spiral where I tried to hide my face in photos and went to waxing sessions every week.

“When I got one of my first jobs in retail, it got to a point where I shaved my face twice a day, once in the morning and then on my break because the hairs were so visible, and I worked in the makeup department where it was not acceptable to be anything but a stereotypical woman.

After talking with a friend at a party in 2015, Dakota decided to grow her beard and become a sideshow performer

The artist went from a stumbling block to a full beard after deciding to stop shaving and wax her hair

Dakota revealed that she has embraced herself and has started filming her life for TikTok. She added that her family is also supportive

“I would cover the razor burn and rashes with makeup and my face would be so irritated and red all the time.

“I probably still have some of those razor scars to this day.”

It wasn’t until 2015, Dakota finally decided she should just embrace the facial hair after a friend suggested she just try it.

Dakota added: “I was at a party with my friend Sunshine, 35, and she told me all these wonderful stories about what it was like to work in the circus, and I loved the idea of ​​it all.

‘I said to her, ‘I wish I could grow my beard and join you,’ to which she replied, ‘why not you?’

The artist admitted that her facial hair caused her years of anxiety from people staring at her, but in the end she decided not to care

“That was really the catalyst that started my journey to love myself and my beard.

What is Hirsutism? When women have thick, dark hair on their face, neck, chest, abdomen, lower back, buttocks, or thighs, it is called hirsutism. A doctor will determine what is causing the hair growth, and you may have a blood test to measure your hormone levels. A change in your hormone levels is a common cause of hirsutism. Hirsutism is caused by an increase in hormones called androgens because your body is more sensitive to them, or both. The most common cause is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), but sometimes there is no obvious cause. In rare cases, it can be caused by certain medications, the use of anabolic steroids, other hormonal conditions such as Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly, or tumors that affect your hormone levels. To treat hirsutism, your doctor may suggest removing or lightening hair at home with shaving, waxing, plucking, depilatory creams, or bleaching. They may also suggest using a prescription cream to slow hair growth on your face (eflornithine cream), taking the birth control pill that can help control hormone levels, or losing weight if you are overweight, whatever. can help control hormone levels. If these have not helped after 6 months, your doctor may refer you to a specialist. They may recommend other medications to help control your hormone levels. Source: NHS

“Growing my beard was quite uncomfortable at first, it took a lot of effort not to just trim it and shave it off again.

“I remember the first time someone tried to take a picture of me after I grew my first inch, and I got a lot of stares.

“At first I was very afraid of staring, but at some point I decided not to worry about it anymore.”

Despite the difficulties she faced embracing her facial hair growth, Dakota, on the other hand, came out full of positivity.

She said, “I’m now selling myself as Dakota the bearded lady, and it really comes into my act on the sideshow where I also do things like punch nails in my nose or walk on glass.

My family and friends have been super supportive on my journey of self-acceptance and even bought me a ‘don’t f*** with the bearded lady’ sign that I love.

“My TikTok followers have been amazing too, and I love answering their questions and receiving messages of support.

“I was even complimented by one of my absolute heroes, John Waters, after visiting him for an autograph session in full makeup, feminine attire and a full beard.

“He told me that he loved my looks and that I should do ad campaigns, that my face should be everywhere.

“Even though I’m non-binary, I still dress very feminine and like to wear makeup and dresses and skirts.

“Having a beard has never affected me as a woman, it’s just part of me now, and I’m so glad I embraced it.”

Dakota has now developed a strong following of fans online and was once complimented by John Waters

The performer works in a circus where she dresses as the Bearded Lady from the musical The Greatest Showman, right?