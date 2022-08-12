Las Vegas strip is flooded as thunderstorms hit triggering rainfall INSIDE Planet Hollywood

Relentless rainwater poured through casino ceilings and soaked Las Vegas revelers for the second time in two weeks after intense summer thunderstorms and torrential rain continued to saturate the city.

Extraordinary footage from the Planet Hollywood casino on the Las Vegas strip in the Nevada capital showed rain pouring down the ceiling as gamblers remained drenched in disbelief.

The city’s bright lights illuminated the intense downpours and flash floods as carpets and casino tables were permeated by that night’s relentless deluge and thunderstorms.

This is because the US has been hit by tumultuous weather fronts this summer – including scorching, deadly temperatures of 100F in some areas, while other places have been swept away by intense flash flooding.

A shocked witness, Sean Sable, shared footage from Planet Hollywood, tweeting, “You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining anymore inside or outside Planet Hollywood.”

Rainwater also started pouring through the ceiling at the iconic Las Vegas venue Caesar’s Palace, with desperate staff trying to seal off a flooded area with soaked slot machine seats.

Outside, the city’s roads were largely impassable to motorists as they were blocked by floodwaters and cordoned off by police, while officials warned the public not to drive on the flooded streets.

But a driver was seen driving his car down the neon-soaked Las Vegas strip as water rose above the vehicle’s bumper.

Intense thunderstorms and torrential rain left more than 17,500 people in Las Vegas without power on Thursday night as the deluge continued.

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a sudden flood warning Thursday night and a flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Friday. It is expected to continue to rain throughout the weekend, forecasters said.

Extraordinary images from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas strip showed rain pouring through the casino’s ceilings. This is the second time this summer that torrential rains have poured through buildings in Nevada’s capital amid tumultuous weather front

LAS VEGAS: The bright lights of the city illuminate the intense downpours and flash floods. This photo was taken in July, during the last flood of the city

Sean Sable, who shared images from inside Planet Hollywood, tweeted: ‘You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside Planet Hollywood or outside’

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a sudden flood warning Thursday night and a flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Friday. Rain is expected to continue through the weekend, forecasters say

“I’ve never seen such heavy rain as tonight,” Richard Henderson, who is from Vancouver, Canada, told the New York Post.

“The rain was so heavy you could barely see the Flamingo across the street.”

Henderson, who had been at Caesar’s Palace when rain began to pour through the ceiling, said desperate employees cordoned off a flooded area “with a makeshift barrier of soaked slot machine seats.”

He said, “A quick look at the ceiling and we were shocked to see water pouring out of every sprinkler head and other spots.

“The sheer volume of water made one of my friends very nervous – she was very concerned about the possibility of more water getting in or the ceiling partially collapsing.”

Henderson added: “The lightning strikes were intense. I’ve never seen anything like it in Vegas.”

The intense rain and flooding is expected to continue through the weekend, said Chris Outler, chief forecaster for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Outler said, “There are daily opportunities. At the moment the rain has abated over the valley, but almost every day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, we have about a 30% chance of Las Vegas.”

Just last month, Las Vegas was inundated by intense flooding, submerging many buildings, parking lots and the iconic Strip several inches under water.

Some of the world’s most famous casinos and hotels were flooded after thunderstorms soaked residents and caused flash flooding in Las Vegas.

Heavy rain ravaged the city, while streets turned into streams of water and roads became impassable.

The iconic Caesar’s Palace was flooded – as it has been overnight.

Rainwater was seen pouring through the roofs of a casino and soaking the carpet, while people were filmed who were soaked by the torrential rain.

In another video, cars wade through floodwaters near the Strat Hotel in downtown Las Vegas as a woman gasped in shock.

“Electric surges set off fire alarms on several buildings, forcing firefighters into the storm to respond,” said Las Vegas resident Alexander Wolf.

Some vehicles were almost completely submerged in the flooding, the images showed.

There was also flooding at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, with water coming through the room of the building.

Outside, the neon-soaked Las Vegas strip was flooded and a driver was seen driving his car down the road as the water rose above the vehicle’s bumper

Basements have also been flooded in Las Vegas after the heavy rain of Thursday night

The torrential rain on June 29 caused water to spill from the casino ceilings and the pool onto the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting.

A video showed a man who kept betting on a casino slot machine as water fell around him.

“A night we’ll never forget,” Circa owner Derek Stevens said in a Twitter post.

The annual weather pattern in recent weeks has led to a parade of storms across the US Southwest that has resulted in flooding in normally dry washes, rain measured in inches and rescue operations.

While the rain is welcome in a region ravaged by drought, it is causing headaches for neighborhoods where wildfires have stripped the land of vegetation, which normally delays and partially absorbs flooding.

The surface level at the region’s drought-stricken water supply — the Lake Mead reservoir behind the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River — has fallen to less than 30%.

Although runoff from storms in the Las Vegas area will reach the lake, monsoon humidity is unlikely to affect the ongoing regional drought, said John Adair, a senior meteorologist with the weather service office.

“For that, we generally rely on the winter season, where we get multiple storms in the Pacific covering a large area with rain and snow,” the meteorologist said. ‘That can have major consequences for drought.’

Meanwhile, St. Louis was drenched in a raging storm that shattered a 100-year record for rainfall — reaching dangerous levels as trapped children and families were rescued from submerged buildings.

It comes less than a week after 85 million Americans were sweltering in record-breaking heat waves that were 13F above average — killing two people in New York and Pennsylvania.

Chaotic weather systems plagued US states, including severe flooding and deadly thunderstorms in Kentucky and Missouri.

LAS VEGAS: A road crew blocks the flooded Charleston Blvd. on South Spencer Street as a powerful storm sweeps through the area on Thursday, July 28

Driver Miguel Reyes checks his vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston Blvd. adjacent to Tacos El Gordon as a powerful storm sweeps through the area in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 28