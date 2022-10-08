Las Vegas showgirl stabbing survivor recounts the moment her friend died in her arms

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One of the Las Vegas showgirls stabbed in a brutal attack is no longer in a critical condition as she recounts the moment her friend died in her arms.

Anna Westby, 26, suffered a punctured lung and struggled to breathe after being stabbed by Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, who killed two and left six injured in a brazen attack in broad daylight.

One of the victims was Maris Digiovanni, 30, Westby’s colleague at Best Showgirls, who died in her arms after they were approached by Barrios, who told detectives he was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala.

“He pulled out a knife and he showed it to us like he was modeling it,” she said New York Post. “Before we could even say anything. He grabbed the knife and he stabbed Maris in the heart,’ she said.

Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, was stabbed to death in the broad daylight attack, which also claimed the life of Brent Allan Hallett, 47.

Anna Westby, 26, a victim of the brutal knife attack on the Las Vegas strip was rushed away on a stretcher by members of the Clark County Fire Department

Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, who is accused of murdering two and trying to kill six more Thursday, told detectives he is a Guatemalan immigrant and that he stabbed eight people so he could ‘let out his anger’

This is a development story.