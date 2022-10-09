Las Vegas showgirl, 19, reveals the terrifying moment crazed knifeman asked for a photo

One of the showgirl victims of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing told DailyMail.com that suspect Yoni Barros had asked the victim to pose for a photo with him brandishing a knife before launching the brutal attack.

Victoria Cayetano, 19, was on her ninth day at work as a showgirl when Barrios attacked her, Maris Digiovanni, 30, Anna Westby, 25, and another woman named Selina.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, she shared how the group found Barrios’ request strange, saying the Guatemalan alleged illegal immigrant, 32, spoke only to ask for a photo and to tell the quartet that he was a chef. worked.

Barrios started his frenzy moments after he took his knife out of his bag and focused first on Maris – who died of her injuries.

Victoria Cayetano, 19, (above) carried her arm in a sling as she spoke about the attack that injured her and killed a colleague

A victim of the brutal knife attack on the Las Vegas strip was taken away on a stretcher by members of the Clark County Fire Department

Cayetano said, “When he… [Barrios] approached us, he asked us for a photo. He came from Maris’ side and when he put his bag on the sidewalk, he put it down because he wanted to take a picture.

“He said two things that he wanted to be in the picture and he was a cook. I asked him where he was from and he said nothing.

“He just looked at us and I really thought he probably didn’t speak English, not in full sentences. We don’t judge people and if anyone wants a picture with us, that’s it.

“When he took the knife he specifically said he wanted to take a picture with his knife and we all looked at each other funny.

“I specifically remember Maris looking at Anna and Selina and smiling like, that’s strange, but we never really say no to people because our job is to take pictures.

“When he took the knife, he unfolded it once, I looked at it and he took the knife and pulled it towards Maris.”

The suspect, who is now in custody, reportedly had a kitchen knife and told the showgirls that he was a chef who wanted a picture with them.

An area cordoned off outside the Palazzo casino after the Las Vegas strip stabbing at around 11:45 a.m.

Cayetano told how she ran for her life – fleeing in the opposite direction from the other girls and heading for the luxurious Wynn Hotel.

She realized she had been stabbed when she felt a blow to her back hard enough to knock her over to her knees.

The 19-year-old told DailyMail.com: ‘I panicked when he moved the knife because it didn’t look safe. When he started moving the knife, I ran away.

“It happened so fast that I didn’t see it happen when he attacked Maris, but I knew he was coming at me.

“I started running but I had heels on so I couldn’t run that fast and I think when he grabbed me I felt the force and I fell and I have a scrape on my shoulder, a bruise on my right knee and a scrape on my left knee from the fall.

“Had I not fallen, the knife would have gone much deeper down my back. When I fell I didn’t feel him stabbing me, I just felt a force hitting me.

“When I fell, I saw the girls running the other way. I just saw red and thought run – I couldn’t tell who was where. I just ran so fast and I yelled, ‘he’s got a knife!’

Cayetano said she finally felt safe when she stepped into the Wynn and found a guard drop to her knees gratefully.

She was rushed to the hospital after calling her boyfriend and brother and told how she stayed in the emergency room until 10:30 pm that night while receiving scans and stitching her wound.

She told how she could hear her colleague Anna screaming in pain in the bed next to hers as medics struggled to treat a knife wound to the back that had pierced her lung.

Cayetano said, “When I got my stitches, Anna was next to me and I knew her wounds were much worse than mine – it reached her lungs, the stab wound – and I could hear her screaming in pain.

“That was just heartbreaking because we were fine a few minutes ago.”

Video shown by officials at a press conference hours after the stabbing showed the suspect fleeing the scene

People hug outside the trauma ward of the University Medical Center on Thursday

James LaRochelle, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told media that police were called to the scene around 11:40 a.m. local time.

She said her boss Cheryl Lowthorp, 52, heard the news of Maris’ death, who told the girls what had happened through a group chat.

“I was on my phone and I saw Cheryl texting on the group text that Maris has passed away,” Cayetano told DailyMail.com.

‘I couldn’t get my head around it because we were taking a picture 30 minutes earlier. I couldn’t believe it because I didn’t see it happen.

“I still don’t know what to really feel or think at this point.”

She says she’s now trying to recover from the attack that killed her boyfriend and says she’s thankful she’s still alive.

“I don’t really know what to feel because it was like a movie or a dream,” the teen said. “I have the bandage and the stitches on my back, but I really don’t know how to feel.

“Everyone keeps asking me how I feel and I don’t know what to say. Physically I feel frustrated that I can’t move or do what I want to do, but I’m grateful to be here.’

Eight people were injured when Barrios launched his frenzy last Thursday, including four Las Vegas showgirls.

The stabbing killed two people, three in critical condition and the other three in stable condition.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed that some of the victims were tourists visiting the city.

Horrible videos and photos show what appears to be one of the showgirls in a pool of blood outside the resort.

LaRochelle told the media, “You can imagine we have dozens of witnesses to get statements from and we have some video surveillance systems that we’ll have to go through in the near future.”

Police rushed to the Venetian resort and the mad knifeman was arrested with blood all over his sleeves

A victim is cared for by first responders in front of the casino where the stabbing took place

Describing a short video shown during the press conference, LaRochelle said the suspect stabbed the showgirls and then went south and stabbed another victim.

He was chased by witnesses prior to his arrest.

Police officers ducked into the Venetian resort and the mad cutter was arrested with blood all over his sleeves.

Doctors were desperately working on her in front of shocked onlookers, while other footage showed a woman being taken away on a stretcher.

At least one of the victims was taken to the University Medical Center, where loved ones entered in tears.

Multiple casinos in the area have reportedly closed their entrances in the wake of the attack. Officials were quick to warn the public about the incident but assured them there was no ongoing threat.

Hotels in the area remained open, but many tourists struggled to navigate the area around the strip due to the various closures.