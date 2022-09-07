Las Vegas official’s home searched in connection to the stabbing death of investigative journalist

Police search a lawyer’s home in Las Vegas in connection with the murder of an investigative reporter who was stabbed to death outside his own home.

Jeff German, 69, spent three decades dealing with crime and corruption before being brutally murdered Saturday in Clark County, Las Vegas.

He was found dead outside his home on September 3, with police thinking he had been stabbed to death during an altercation the day before.

Authorities today search the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, who had been the focus of the reporter’s recent articles.

He previously founded a law firm in LAs Vegas that focused on estate planning and probate before his election.

Police cars were seen outside his property and confirmed they were serving arrest warrants, but were unable to provide further information.

The warrant was issued at a home near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way and police are still on the scene.

German spent months reporting the unrest in Telles’ office and how he lost his re-election bid in June.

Democrat Telles, 45, lost the bid after German’s findings were published and reported authorities recently filed public registry requests for emails and text messages between Telles and other officials.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers found journalist Jeff German (left) dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. They have now searched the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles (right)

Police hunted a red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles and a sunroof, manufactured between 2007 and 2014, which is linked to the suspect

He wanted communications between Telles and Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid, estate coordinator Roberta Lee-Kennett and consultant Michael Murphy.

Lee-Kennett, 45, was previously identified by German as a subordinate staffer allegedly involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with Telles.

Both the staffer and Telles vehemently denied all allegations of an inappropriate relationship between them.

Police have released two surveillance images in connection with the investigation, the first showing an unidentified person wearing a wide straw hat, gloves and a bright orange shirt.

A second captures a red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles and a sunroof, manufactured between 2007 and 2014, associated with the suspect.

Photos obtained by the LA Review Journal, where German worked, taken the day before the police attack, show Telles cleaning a car that resembles the police description.

Capt. Dori Koren, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said: “We believe the altercation took place outside the house.

“We do have some leads. We’re after a suspect, but the suspect is excellent.”

German accused Telles (pictured with his wife) of having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a member of his staff

Police have released surveillance footage of a person wearing a sun hat and orange jacket close to the crime scene

According to the Review-Journal, officers arrived at Telles’ home, where a vehicle in the driveway of his home matched the description of the car.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said, “This was a senseless act of violence. The loss of life in this way is always shocking and must stop. We are following the police investigation closely.”

German had previously claimed that both current and former Telles employees said he was fomenting a “hostile work environment.”

They also say he had a relationship with Lee-Kennett that hindered the firm’s ability to interact with the public.

Colleagues secretly filmed the two in the back of her car in a parking garage, with the story also claiming Telles was a bully and showing favoritism.

Telles denied all charges, saying that Lee-Kennett was a person he could “lean” on as he tried to change the atmosphere in the office.

That same month, he lashed out at German in a series of public Twitter posts, accusing the reporter of preparing “lying defamation #4.”

Telles accused reporter of writing several ‘defamation pieces’ against him after losing a re-election bid in June

German was the author of the 2001 true crime novel Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss, the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club’s fortune.

Glenn Cook, editor-in-chief of the Review-Journal, said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or threats against him to anyone in the newspaper’s leadership.

He said in a statement: “The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff.

He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would look like today without shining a bright light in dark places for many years.”

Cook added: “I’m relieved that police have identified a suspect, and I hope an arrest can answer the question we’re all asking now: why would someone kill Jeff?”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010, after more than two decades with the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering corruption and organized crime.

