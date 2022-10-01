Las Vegas OB-GYN ‘Vagina Whisperer’ is accused of sexual misconduct by Nevada Medical Board

A Las Vegas OB/GYN doctor who is a self-proclaimed “pussy charmer” has become the subject of a sexual misconduct complaint filed by the Nevada Board of Medical Examiners.

Dr. George Peter Chambers allegedly took photos of patients’ genitalia and offered others to pay for nude photos for his ‘portfolio’.

Chambers has been licensed in the state since 2003 and faces a series of indictments from three separate patients between 2018 and 2020.

One patient said he ‘sexually humiliated and degraded’ her during an alleged exam and used slang terms to describe his actions.

The doctor had an Instagram account until last Thursday under the name of ‘the vagina whisperer’.

The first patient, a 36-year-old woman, identified in the complaint as Patient A, reportedly saw Chambers for a consultation in November 2020.

Chambers allegedly used the woman’s cell phone to take photos of her vaginal area before asking the woman to text him some of the photos she took.

Patient A said that she felt uncomfortable doing so because she was not sure if the data was being exchanged securely; however, she sent the photos to Chambers.

The complaint also suggests that the details in her medical records do not match what actually happened during her examination in which she claims to have been ‘sexually humiliated and degraded’ by Chambers.

Patient A contacted the Las Vegas police weeks after her session with Chambers.

Patient B, a 35-year-old woman, had also been a patient of Chambers’s for many years prior to an appointment with him in October 2018.

On that occasion, Chambers allegedly offered to pay Patient B or other patients $1,000 for nude photographs he claimed to use in an advertisement for his practice.

Chambers said they were “apparently for use in an advertisement for his services” and “not for purposes of medical examination or treatment.”

‘Patient B’ said that Chambers often seemed ‘very focused on sex’ and asked invasive questions.

“He was different from other OB/GYNs,” she said. “He wouldn’t wait for me to ask a question about my sexual health, he would just fire off questions…I’m sitting in the room feeling like I have no choice but to answer these questions.”

I was also wondering about past traumas, stuff like that. I was raped when I was 16 years old. I knew things like this. He was very kind. I felt heard. I entrusted him with a lot of personal information.

But her point of view suddenly changed when she heard him make “inappropriate comments” about women and their vaginas.

She also allegedly shared private medical information with the nurses, including that she had been ‘gang raped’.

When the couple were alone, he asked her: ‘Have you ever posed nude?’

Chambers had a strong presence on social media, including Instagram and TikoTok, before suddenly deleting his accounts on Thursday.

‘I said, ‘No, why do you ask?’ Patient B is reported to have replied. ‘And then he told me he needs nude posing models for his labiaplasty website ads.’

It was very uncomfortable. He didn’t know what to do or say. I kept trying to divert the conversation from that topic,” he explained to The beast.

Chambers tried to convince her to pose, promising to copy the photos to give to her husband.

But make sure your husband doesn’t know I was the photographer. You can’t tell her I was the photographer and you can’t tell her where she was taken,” she advised.

“I want real women, women who have been through so much,” Chambers allegedly told her, at which point he is said to have pulled out his phone and shown her a picture of women squatting on camera.

He told me he does this with his patients. He told me that his patients become very provocative and seductive in front of him, especially when he tells them to “f**k the camera.”

“I felt violated, ashamed and angry,” said patient B, “and I knew I would never go back there.”

The complaint filed by the Board of Medical Examiners describes his requests as “sexually suggestive and/or sexually degrading” to the patient and says Chambers violated professional boundaries.

In the case of Patient C, a 27-year-old woman, a similar incident occurred.

The complaint describes how she went to see Chambers in October 2019 for treatment of pelvic pain and routine gynecological care.

Patient C told Chambers that she had financial problems, according to the complaint.

Chambers allegedly told her that he was looking for models for his work “portfolio” or for an advertisement that offered him $1,000 to participate.

Chambers told him that he was “looking for models to participate in a photography session in which photos of the vaginal area and the naked body of the model would be taken.”

The patient said she was also promised a USB drive with “vanity” photos from the session, the complaint details.

Patient C says that she thought it strange that Chambers asked her for photos of her vaginal area because she had never had any cosmetic procedures done in that area.

Two of the patients who have been identified in the complaint said they came forward to prevent other women from experiencing the same thing.

“I knew the situation was not normal, he felt bad, and a lot of things that Dr. Chambers did and said completely surprised and upset me,” said Patient A. “But my frame of reference prevented me from recognizing, in those moments, the true nature of what was happening to me,’ he said The Daily Beast.

Chambers’s own website says that he specialized in obstetric care and gynecological surgery.

He hyped how he was the ‘Nevada’s only board-certified OB/GYN who is also board-certified in sexual health medicine,” adding, “As a gynecologic surgeon who was raised and positively influenced by women, Dr. Chambers recognizes that all women want to look and feel beautiful’.

“I am living my dream every day because I was lucky enough to have discovered my true purpose in life,” Chambers wrote in his bio on the site that was removed.

‘I use four guiding principles when approaching patient care: 1. I provide the same level of care that I would want for the women in my family. 2. I obey the basic rules of surgery to ensure a safe result for my patients. 3. I respect the human body; therefore, I create surgical incisions that will be aesthetically pleasing to me and my patients. 4. I take pride in my work.’

Pictured is the office of Dr. George Chambers, who led Chambers & Associates OB-GYN and Gynecological Surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada

Her TikTok and Instagram accounts also shared videos of surgeries and close-ups of vaginas.

‘[Chambers] has demonstrated a pattern of failing to use the reasonable care, skill, or knowledge normally used by obstetricians and gynecologists in good standing by repeatedly engaging in sexual misconduct with more than one patient,” the board wrote in the complaint.

The Board of Examiners said that Chambers “repeatedly exploited his relationships with patients and violated patients’ trust by engaging in sexual misconduct that constitutes sexual misconduct” and that his “repeated acts of sexual misconduct” and violations of the Medical practice ‘undermine public trust and respect’. for the medical profession.

Chambers has been charged with disruptive behavior, disreputable conduct, engaging in conduct designed to deceive, failing to maintain accurate medical records, continuing to fail to practice medicine appropriately, and engaging in conduct that violates a patient’s trust and exploits the relationship with the patient. for financial or other personal benefit.

Chambers now has 20 days to respond to the allegations, after which the Nevada Board will schedule a formal hearing.