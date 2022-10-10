Las Vegas man, 30, lives on a ‘Neanderthal-inspired diet’ that includes raw lamb, rabbit and OCTOPUS

A Las Vegas man has revealed that he switched to a raw meat diet after a sour trip – claiming it made him stronger and smarter.

Flight attendant Rusty McEntire, from Las Vegas, always preferred his steak on the very rare side and tried small pieces of raw steak before cooking.

But eight years ago, he decided to take the plunge and ate a whole uncooked bison ribeye steak, which left him feeling “energised.”

Mr McEntire, 30, hasn’t looked back since and now follows a Neanderthal-inspired diet consisting of raw cuts of meat, fish and even more exotic animals such as octopuses.

He claims he eats between 3,000 and 4,000 calories a day — including two pounds of raw meat — and regularly posts videos of himself tearing up during his meals on social media.

Mr McEntire said of his first experience, ‘I may have come from an acid trip, but it was one of the most invigorating experiences of my life.’

He said: ‘When I eat an abundance of raw meat, I really feel an increased amount of energy and a sense of focus.

“It could be a mental issue, but personally for me, when I come off my raw diet, I feel a lot slower than when I eat it.”

Rusty McEntire, 30, enjoys a raw steak for dinner alongside a glass of red wine and broccoli. He’s been eating a carnivorous diet since he was 22

Mr. McEntire eats a hunk of raw meat, he doesn’t want to cook it in case it loses its flavor and nutrients

Mr McEntire said he switched to his raw meat diet after worrying that he was losing vital nutrients during the cooking process.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say meat should be cooked so that any germs that can make you sick are killed.

Cooking meat breaks down tough fibers, making it easier to chew and digest.

It also leads to better absorption of nutrients, and a 2011 Harvard study found that cooked meat provides more energy than raw meat.

Mr. McEntire emphasizes that he is not a doctor or nutritionist and draws his knowledge from his own research and experience.

He tries to buy grass-fed meats instead of raw steaks from supermarkets like Wal-Mart, to avoid lower quality meats.

He is taunted online for his carnivorous diet, with comments like ‘You’re an idiot’ and ‘Enjoy your parasites’, but they don’t bother him and he is happy with his choice.

His usual meal is raw steak, but he occasionally eats raw ground beef, rabbit and hamburgers

Some family and friends agree with the trolls, labeling his diet “wild,” “wild,” and “too hardcore.”

But in general, his family is supportive while his mother also eats raw meat regularly.

And uncooked meat isn’t Mr. McEntire’s only quirk. He also drinks raw milk, which is unpasteurized.

Pasteurization is the process that kills potentially dangerous bacteria in milk, and the sale of raw milk is illegal in many US states.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the sale or distribution of raw milk between states at the federal level, but in Mr. McEntire’s state of Nevada, the sale of raw milk is legal.

According to the CDC, raw milk and products made from it “can pose serious health risks, including death.”

However, Mr. McEntire believes that eating and drinking raw has serious health benefits.

He believes it’s a “healthier alternative” to pasteurized milk, saying it’s only been made illegal in some states because “some people’s bodies really can’t handle it.”

He said, ‘Raw milk is almost the only kind I ever drink, and it never made me sick.

“It has been said that the presence of omegas and DHA in fish and raw meat made man evolve from the ape and gain a greater mental capacity.”

Eating raw meat is common in some cultures, such as Inuit communities.

Meat is prepared by being buried underground so it can ferment for months – a process called igunaq.

If not prepared properly, it can cause illness or even death due to botulism, bacterial toxin poisoning.