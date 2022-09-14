Las Vegas Dem official ‘throttled wife in drunken Bellagio casino brawl’ court documents reveal

A Democratic official in Las Vegas charged with murdering a journalist who exposed his affair had previously been arrested for abusing his wife and resisting arrest.

Robert Telles, 45, was arrested on March 1, 2020, after Metropolitan Police received a panicked phone call from his wife, Mae Ismael, shortly after 11pm the night before.

She told officers that she and her husband were at the Bellagio casino that night, where he got drunk and got into an argument with her.

The two then decided to go home, according to police reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review JournalBut as Ismael started to drive home, the Clark County Public Clerk grabbed her neck and slammed her arm. He also allegedly tried to break things in the car.

The fight reportedly continued after they returned to their home in Peccole Ranch, where Ismael said she and their children hid in a room while Telles yelled “Kill me.”

After she called 911, the police report states that Telles grabbed Ismael in a tight “bear hug” and wouldn’t let her go until their kids pry her off.

“The strength of the grab and Robert’s behavior scared the kids,” the police report said. It also notes that Ismael had no visible injuries from the brawl.

But when police arrived at the house that night, they reported that Telles had started arguing with his wife again — even yelling at officers as they tried to keep the two apart.

By the time officers tried to handcuff him, the police report says, Telles bent his arm over his body and slumped into a chair, without getting up.

However, the battery charge was ultimately dismissed “by negotiation,” according to court documents, and Telles was only given a 90-day suspended sentence on September 30, 2020 on the charge of resisting arrest.

He had to pay a $418 fine and attend a “Corrective Thinking” course focused on stress management and relationships – which he completed on March 30, 2021.

Now Telles faces new charges for the murder of Jeff German, a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The revelation comes just a day after Telles appeared in front of a judge, grinning when told his next appearance in the case would be September 20.

He wore a Navy-issued uniform, smiling and nodding during the proceedings while remaining in handcuffs before being led away.

The official did not speak during the hearing and had white bandages on his arms from his suicide attempt before officers arrested him for German’s murder.

The 69-year-old journalist was found stabbed to death on September 3 after publishing a series of articles exposing the affair of married Telles and mismanagement of public offices.

He had spent months reporting the turmoil in Telles’s office and how he lost his re-election bid in June.

He also revealed that Telles was having an affair with a colleague after German published a video of him getting out of a vehicle with his lover.

Staffer Roberta Lee-Kennett, 45, left the back seat of the car at the same time as the official and can be seen lifting her skirt down.

Telles has denied all of German’s allegations against him, including the affair and claims that he was supervising an abusive workplace.

In the aftermath, Telles railed against German online, DailyMail.com previously revealed, including in an angry series of social media posts accusing him of rummaging through his trash and writing “lying defamations” about him.

For example, in a series of public Twitter posts, Telles said German was prepared “lying smear #4 from Jeff German, #onetrickpony I think he’s mad I didn’t crawl into a hole and die.”

He then tweeted: ‘Woman hears a rustle in the bin* Hair: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the bin?’

Me: “No, honey. Looks like Jeff German is sorting through our trash for his fourth story about me.” Oh, Jeff…’

Metropolitan police finally announced last week that they had discovered a straw hat and pair of shoes that matched a suspect’s outfit captured on surveillance video in the German neighborhood around the time he was stabbed seven times in the torso.

Both the shoes and hat had been dismembered, but blood was still visible on the soles of the sneakers.

On September 7, police arrived at Telles’ home around 6:30 a.m. and searched his home when they released a statement saying they were looking for the person being filmed wearing a large sun hat and high-visibility jacket.

He was soon released by the officers and refused to deny that he was responsible for the journalist’s murder when he was approached by reporters.

But the police arrived at his home again around 6 p.m. that evening in tactical gear while Telles stayed inside.

About 30 minutes later, he was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

As DailyMail.com previously reported, an arrest report says he barricaded himself in the house, made suicide statements and slashed his arms with a knife when SWAT teams arrived that night.

He was also suspected of using drugs in the moments before he was handcuffed, forcing officers to take him to hospital before being admitted to the county jail.

Officers later said DNA from under German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Telles, leading to his arrest.

The arrest came after German colleagues at the Review-Journal helped track down the suspected killer after recalling tweets Telles sent to German during his investigation.

They found that a red GMC Yukon Denali – matching a police description of one seen in the surveillance footage – was parked in his driveway.

Using skills learned on the job with German, the newspaper’s five-member team sprang into action “because Jeff would have wanted to.”

Police later executed a search warrant on the house and his car was towed away Wednesday afternoon.

German’s colleagues said they just did what he had taught them: follow the story and try to “aggressively” figure out what happened.

After Telles’ arrest, Executive Editor Glenn Cook said: ‘The arrest of Robert Telles is both a huge relief and an outrage for the editors of Review-Journal.

“We are relieved that Telles is in custody and furious that a colleague appears to have been murdered for reporting on an elected official.

Journalists cannot do the important work our communities need if they fear that a presentation of facts could lead to violent retaliation.

“We thank the Las Vegas Police Department for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the appalling significance of Jeff’s murder.

“Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.”