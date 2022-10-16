LA’s Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal

Cross-cultural coalitions have ruled Los Angeles politics for decades, helping both black and Latino politicians occupy top leadership roles in the vast racially and ethnically diverse city.

But one shocking inclusion of racist comments by the Speaker of the City has exposed the tensions over political power that are simmering quietly between the Latino and the black community.

Nury Martinez, the first Latina elected president of the Los Angeles City Council, resigned from her leadership role last weekthen off the council altogether, after a leaked recording surfaced of her making racist remarks and other abusive comments in discussion with other Spanish leaders.

Martinez said in the taped conversation, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, that white councilor Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were an “accessory,” describing the son as “parece changuito,” or like a monkey. She also made derogatory comments about other groups, including: Indigenous Mexicans from the Southern State of Oaxacawhom she called ‘feos’ or ugly.

The recording, released anonymously a year after it was made, stunned and stunned many in the black community, which makes up just under 9% of the city’s roughly four million residents. Concern within that group, which has long counted on council seats and other city posts in heavily African-American neighborhoods, has grown in recent years as the Latino share of the population has swelled to nearly half and Hispanic politicians have moved up the ranks. contract. roll.

Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., the executive editor of the Los Angeles Sentinel, a black newspaper, went on to write about “the cancerous divisions that have secretly damaged our progress.”

“To discover that these conversations are part of the dialogue of the people entrusted to lead the city of Los Angeles and to realize that there is a conspiracy between them to minimize the voice and political power of the black community makes it’s even more reprehensible,” Bakewell added.

Los Angeles is no stranger to racial and ethnic tensions.

The Watts Riots 34 people were killed in 1965 after violence broke out following the arrest of an African-American man arrested for drink-driving.

The videotaped assault of black driver Rodney King by white Los Angeles police officers in 1991 after a high-speed chase sparked an international furor.

Riots broke out across the city the following year, when three of the officers were acquitted of excessive force and the jury failed to reach a verdict on the fourth. The riots lasted for six days and killed 63 people, highlighting racial tensions in the city, especially between the black community and Korean Americans, whose businesses were often targeted.

But Los Angeles also has a history of racial and ethnic collaboration dating back to the 1930s, said Manuel Pastor, a professor of sociology and American studies and ethnicity at the University of Southern California.

He said several groups, working together, helped elect black mayor Tom Bradley, who served for two decades ending in 1993, and Spanish mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in 2005.

“The kind of feelings expressed in that conversation exist in the Latino community more broadly,” Pastor said of the racist comments on the recording. But he said most Hispanics in the city reject that way of thinking.

Pastor called for a moment of reflection, saying, “There is an interesting opportunity here for the Latino community to explore anti-blackness and colorism in the Latino community.”

The now infamous conversation about frustrations over redeployment maps produced by a city commission was taped in October 2021. The other attendees included councilors Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera.

Martinez called Bonin, who is gay, a “little bitch” and De León called Bonin the “fourth black member” of the council.

Mike Bonin will never say anything about Latinos. He will never say anything about us,’ said De León.

It is unclear who recorded the exchange.

For Reverend Eddie Anderson, the black senior pastor of the McCarty Memorial Christian Church in Los Angeles, the “horrific statements by the top officials in local government” were just part of “a plan to increase the black voice and power in our community.” weaken. .”

“There was a real plan to obliterate Black, from people who have been here for a long time to build this city,” Anderson said.

The pastor, among those on the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission last year who helped draw the map, noted that the taped conversation was just weeks before final approval.

He said much of the bickering over realignment focused on a district that includes parts of South Los Angeles, Koreatown and Baldwin Hills and that Tom chose Bradley, the grandson of a slave, on the council before becoming mayor.

Latino leaders in the US denounced the recorded comments and called on Martinez and the others to resign.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with a recent surge in hate speech and hate crime, these comments have deepened the pain our communities have endured,” said Senator Alex Padilla, who previously served as the council’s youngest president.

Clarissa Martinez, vice president of the Latino Vote Initiative for UnidosUS, a leading national civil rights organization, said, “Our community was deeply offended by the racist and degrading comments made by those four Los Angeles officials elected and appointed.”

“Their being Latino is particularly painful because our community understands what it is like to be subjected to abuse and attempts to lower our voices,” she added. But she insisted, “We know we’re building on something much stronger than the backward behavior of these four people because our communities have a strong trajectory of collaboration.”

Tanya Kateri Hernandez, a professor at the Fordham University School of Law, said the idea that people of color are always united ignores colonialism and racial baggage of many different places and generations.

The issue of anti-blackness in Latino communities in the US and worldwide is much broader than this one case, extending to Afro-Latinos, Africans and West Indians, said Hernandez, who wrote the book “Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality.”

The Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission hinted at bickering between different groups when it submitted its final card a year ago.

“It was not our job to protect elected officials, their jobs or their political future,” committee chairman Fred Ali said in a statement pronunciation. “We hope that the Council conducts its deliberations with the same level of transparency and commitment to fairness as this Commission.”

Anita Snow reported from Phoenix. AP writer Deepti Hajela contributed from New York.

