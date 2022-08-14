Larsa Pippen shows off her curves in a black Jean Paul Gaultier uniform on a beach in Miami

<!–

Larsa Pippen’s amazing figure was on full display on Saturday as she took a leisurely trip to the beach in Miami.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star revealed her curves in a striking Évidemment swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The sizzling look featured thin straps and criss-cross laces that ran down her side.

Smasher: Larsa Pippen, 48, completely showcased her amazing figure on Saturday when she took a relaxing trip to the beach in Miami

The swimsuit had white cursive text across her bust and it featured a high-cut design that emphasized the reality star’s hourglass figure.

Despite cooling off in the ocean, she still wore a string of sparkling diamonds around her throat.

Larsa enlivened her long, caramel-colored locks by wearing them in a long braid that reached all the way to her pert derriere.

She added some extra sparkle to her beachwear with little gold earrings and she blocked out the sun with chunky black sunglasses.

Back in black: she wore a sizzling Jean Paul Gaultier Évidemment one-piece suit with thin straps and criss-cross laces that ran down her side

Long hair, it doesn’t matter: Larsa enlivened her long caramel-colored locks by wearing them in a long braid that reached all the way to her pert derriere

Looking years younger than her age, Larsa turned 48 last month on July 6, but she celebrated the occasion a week earlier with a bash thrown by PrettyLittleThing in late June.

In December 2021, Larsa and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce after three years of separation.

Over the years, they have remained kind co-parents to their four children: Scotty Jr., 21; Preston, 20; Justin, 17; and Sophia, 13.

Earlier this year, Larsa claimed she was finally mending fences with her former best friend Kim Kardashian.

Birthday Boy: Larsa turned 48 last month on July 6, but she celebrated the occasion a week earlier with a bash thrown by PrettyLittleThing in late June

It’s official: In December 2021, she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce after three years of separation; pictured in 2015

Kim, who filed for divorce from her third husband Kanye West last February, was close friends with the RHOM star.

During his infamous 2020 Twitter rants attacking Kim and her family, Kanye at one point mysteriously tweeted, then deleted, “Larsa.”

Kim and Larsa’s friendship is said to have come to an end and Larsa then blamed Kanye for the breakup in November 2020.

While appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt, she claimed that Kanye would call and “rant” her in the wee hours of the morning.

Larsa then theorized that after she was “exhausted” and “blocked him on my phone,” the “upset” rapper turned his wife against her.

As they were: At the beginning of the year, Larsa claimed she had finally managed to mend fences with her former best friend Kim Kardashian

She also denied dating Tristan Thompson after he broke up with Khloe Kardashian, but confessed to “seeing Tristan a little for Khloe.”

But in January, she said, “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time.’

The bomb claimed during an interview with Us Weekly: ‘We all apologized to each other. We’re really in a good place.’