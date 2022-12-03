Larsa Pippen showcases curves in tight jumpsuit at Art Basel Miami with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus

<!–

Larsa Pippen was spotted at Art Basel Miami on Friday night alongside Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, who she is reportedly dating.

Top shelf stars ranging from Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams to Leonardo DiCaprio have been taken in by making their presence felt at the buzzing art show.

Among them was Larsa, 48, who used to be married to Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen and was also very close friends with Kim.

For her Friday night outing, she brought back the 1970s in a retro-chic purple jumpsuit that was tight enough to show off her sizzling curves.

Her latest sighting comes less than two weeks after she was harassed while attending a Chargers game with Marcus.

Larsa and Marcus are rumored to be an item, despite her public insistence that the two are just “friends.”

Adding a juicy layer to the suspicion, Larsa’s ex-husband is currently feuding with Marcus’ father, his former teammate.

Footage from the Chargers game shows a fan walking up to a visibly surprised Larsa and saying, “Hey Larsa, is that what you’re doing?” Are you with the boy, Mike’s son? You’re a cold bastard, aren’t you?’

Michael and Scottie were legendary teammates in the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, but their personal tensions came to light in the recent docuseries The Last Dance.

As he poured fuel on the fire, Scottie slammed his portrayal into the show, grumbling that he was “nothing more than a prop.”

Scottie went on to claim that Michael did The Last Dance to show the world that he’s “still bigger than LeBron James,” who some basketball fans have come to refer to as “the GOAT (the greatest of all time).”

Larsa and Marcus have been seen together several times lately, socializing on the beach and going out to dinner, but she has maintained that their comparison is platonic.

“We’re friends,” she said People at BravoCon in October. “We’ve been friends for a few years and it really is. We are friends.’

“I’m dating,” she revealed exclusively to DailyMail.com while attending the star-studded reality TV convention.

‘I’m single and ready to mix. I’m definitely dating,’ the busty bombshell revealed. “I’m not really in a set situation, but I’m definitely dating.”

As they were: Larsa is pictured during a 2018 Bel Air fling with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, an NBA legend who was teammates with Marcus’ father Michael Jordan

However, after the duo were spotted dining at Catch Steak in New York, a source recently revealed Us weekly that Larsa and Marcus are “definitely an item.”

The insider spilled, “As the night wore on, it was clear to everyone in the restaurant that she really loved him.”

Another source shared that while the pair are “dating,” they’re “trying to keep it low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”