Larry Lamb joins Strictly Christmas Special 2022

Larry Lamb is the fourth celebrity confirmed to appear in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The Gavin And Stacey star, 75, will take the stage alongside five other celebrities for the celebratory episode and has been paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Larry, who is also best known for his role as the villainous Archie Mitchell in EastEnders, said he is “incredibly nervous” about hitting the dance floor for the Christmas episode.

Larry said, “Christmas came early! I can’t wait to hit the dance floor and learn a whole new skill, ready for all those festive parties.

“I’m excited but incredibly nervous, but I know Nadiya will take care of me, and I’m looking forward to adding a little extra sparkle to Christmas Day.”

The actor has starred in numerous TV series and played iconic roles such as Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey and Archie Mitchell in EastEnders.

An avid traveller, Larry presents Channel 5 docu-series Britain by Bike, in which he and his son George cycle around Britain, and also regularly collaborates with BBC One’s The One Show, presenting their history and heritage films .

Larry’s appearance on Strictly was revealed on Thursday’s episode of The One Show.

It comes after Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell became the third celebrity to be confirmed for the Strictly Christmas special earlier today.

The actress is best known for her role as Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera, but will be swapping the Rovers Return for the dance floor over the festive season.

Alexandra, 29, will be paired with professional Kai Widdrington, 27, who is no doubt eager to dust off his dancing shoes, after he and Kaye Adams became the first pair eliminated from Strictly’s current series.

Speaking about performing on the show, Alexandra revealed, “I grew up on Strictly Come Dancing.

“My mom always said she’d love to see me on the show, so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her.

“Can’t wait to get into the workout room and see what festive moves I can put on the table!”

It comes after Rosie Ramsey and Rickie Haywood-Williams were announced as the first two contestants for Wednesday’s special.

The beloved BBC show returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, as six new contestants take the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas 2022 champions.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in hopes of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Chief Judge Shirley Ballas and the voting public.

Podcast host and author Rosie was the first announced contestant, with the star paired with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Rosie’s husband, comedian Chris Ramsey, is no stranger to Strictly, finishing fourth in the 2019 series alongside Karen Hauer.

When she joined the special, Rosie said, “Love dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special!”

“After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I was desperate to get on that dance floor myself!

‘I absolutely LOVE Christmas too, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!’

Meanwhile, DJ and presenter Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

He said, “I’ve watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.’

There are only six celebrities left in this year’s series of Strictly; Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh, Molly Rainford and Will Mellor.

Ellie Taylor became the most recent star to be sent home when she and Johannes Radebe finished in the bottom two on last week’s episode.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.