Larry Emdur was an illiterate high school dropout before finding fame

Larry Emdur has spoken out about his unlikely fame after revealing that he was an illiterate high school dropout before becoming a television star.

The Channel Seven star, 57, made the surprising revelation during an interview on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Friday to promote his new memoir, Happy As.

Larry explained that his teachers thought he was such a terrible student that he was expelled from school before he could even read or write.

Larry Emdur has spoken out about his unlikely rise after starting his career as a school dropout.

“I was doing terrible in school, terrible,” he explained. “That’s why I got kicked out, not being able to read or write, so it’s an interesting concept to write a book.”

He told hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli that he spent his days surfing afterward doing little else.

Meanwhile, he had a night shift job as a copy boy for a now-defunct afternoon newspaper.

“I’ve just started writing bits and pieces for the local paper,” he told the hosts.

When he was a teenager, Larry wrote Channel Nine for a job as a journalist.

They turned him down at first and told him there were no vacancies for ‘juniors’.

“I wasn’t going for a junior position!” Larry joked. “I’m talking 60 minutes what are you talking about?”

Shortly after, at the age of 19, Larry became Australia’s youngest newscaster on Channel Seven.

Elsewhere in the chat, Larry spoke of his upcoming memoir, Happy As, which details his upbringing and fame as one of Australia’s most prominent TV stars.

In a surprising twist, Larry said that when he announced he was writing a book, friends and family weren’t thrilled.

Fitzy teased Larry by revealing that his wife, for thirty years, had told Dancing with the Stars favorite Sylvie that he would never win a Pulitzer Prize. He later posted the comment on his Instagram.

“Did someone say ‘good about you, Laz, can’t wait?'” Wippa asked.

“Not a single person in my life,” Larry said sadly. “Not a single person.”

Fans can look forward to reading the new book on the truth behind whether Larry has discovered Gold Logie winner Rove McManus or not.