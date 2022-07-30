Larry Emdur reveals how ‘egomaniacs and narcissists’ in television industry are ‘hated’

Larry Emdur has revealed how those who think too much of themselves tend not to survive in the unforgiving world of Australian television.

The Morning Show host, who has starred in Channel Seven’s breakfast program since 2007, says in this week’s issue: Stellar Magazine that big egos don’t have to hold.

“I’ve seen egomaniacs and narcissists, I’ve seen them crash and burn pretty quickly. People hate them and talk about them behind their backs,” says the 57-year-old.

‘If you develop an ego in the’ [television] environment, you are dead in the water’.

Larry says his own survival depends on “not being a diva or a mean person.”

“I learned to relax early on and found that the less I cared about things, the more often they came,” he says.

“Only foolish people trust TV. It’s such a dangerous place and the tide is changing so fast.’

Earlier this month, Larry showed off his new tattoo — and it’s one with a lot of meaning.

His tattoo is of a heart with three arrows, done in black ink and in a hand drawn style.

His tattoo is of a heart with three arrows, done in black ink and in a hand drawn style.

New ink story. My heart with an arrow for Sylvie, an arrow for Jye and an arrow for Tia #Family," he wrote

Jye is Larry’s son and Tia is Larry’s daughter, while Sylvie is his wife, and the couple have been married since 1995.

The TV host and his wife recently made a decent profit from the sale of their New York-inspired home in The Rocks, Sydney.

The couple’s real estate agent son Jye sold their three-bedroom art-deco apartment for $4.3 million after just a few weeks on the market, reports news.com.au.

The Emdurs had bought the property in 2017 for $3.19 million.

Larry and Sylvie are expected to move to their new place in Darling Point.

The Emdurs also own an eco-friendly holiday home converted from an old shipping container in Kangaroo Valley.