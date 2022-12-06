Larry Emdur fans go wild for wife Sylvie

<!–

Larry Emdur celebrated 28 years of marriage to his beautiful wife Sylvie on Sunday.

The Morning Show host penned a beautiful tribute to his wife – only for fans to playfully chide him for “pushing above his weight.”

Alongside an image of the couple posing in front of a sunset, the 57-year-old The Morning Show host wrote: ‘Happy 28th anniversary baby doll.

“From the moment the sun rises to the moment it sets and every moment in between I adore you.”

“The love and warmth and wisdom in those hypnotic magical blue eyes gets me through each day,” he continued.

“I hope you let me kiss your cheek and keep your brows smelling like this for another 28 years xx #LuvYoooooSylvie.”

“Punches above your weight Larry. Congratulations to you both,” one fan wrote alongside the post.

Gee Laz… Looks like you’ve been hitting a little above average for a few years now, huh? Nice job champion. I’m sure she feels the same.”

Others commented on the love story of the couple in love and wished them all the best as they celebrated their anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and share two adult children together: Jye, 28, and Tia, 23.

In an interview for The Sunday Telegraph’s Body+Soul, the pair revealed their secrets to a successful partnership.

The TV presenter explained that the pair have made a pact to create memories by doing something “crazy” every year for as long as they can.

“We’ve decided that we have to do at least one completely crazy thing every year so we have some ridiculously good stories to remind each other of when we’re in the nursing home,” he said.

The presenter also said that there has never been one to argue or enter into a conflict.

“I’d like to be one of those people who can stick their chest out and have a good, solid argument, but that’s just not me. One time I yelled at our son and I ran and threw up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sylvie revealed that Larry’s positivity and optimistic attitude has meant that their relationship hasn’t caused any major problems.

“You never know what you’ll get with him, but it’s always spontaneous and fun. We’re very much in love,’ she said.