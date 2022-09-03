Larry Emdur describes sitting by Grant Denyer’s side in hospital

Larry Emdur has revealed how he sat next to Grant Denyer while the TV host was hospitalized after breaking his back in 2008.

Appear on the Is it all true? podcast alongside Grant and his wife Chezzi Denyer, where the Morning Show host was thanked for helping out during that difficult time.

“When Grant broke his back, you sat down next to him. I don’t know if you ever realize the impact that had on Grant,” Chezzi said.

Larry Emdur (pictured) has revealed sitting next to Grant Denyer while the TV host was hospitalized after breaking his back in 2008

“You would sit with Grant. He was as high as a kite and told all kinds of stories and he always felt much better after you sat down next to him, and you often told him he would be okay.”

Larry replied, “We’re a small club. It’s a small club. Not many people do what we do. There aren’t many of us. We all fit in one plane to go to the Lodge.

“I remember that Grant very well. I remember how it affected all of us. You are one of the best loved in the business. It was horrible. Oh dear.

“For people who love and care about you and for fans of yours. Sitting there and listening to your bulls**t while stoned to your face was the least I could do,” he added.

Grant thanked Larry profusely for being by his side, saying that others had “run away” in the face of the tragedy.

“Thank you, you have a huge heart,” said an emotional Grant.

The former host of Family Feud has battled a much-discussed painkiller addiction in the past after breaking his back in a freak monster truck accident in 2008. The crash left Grant with a vertebra shattered into 11 pieces, and doctors feared that he never walk again

Chezzi also thanked the breakfast host for staying with Grant in the hospital so she could go home for a shower.

Over the years, Grant and Chezzi have faced many challenges in their marriage.

Gant’s wife Chezzi (right) also thanked the breakfast television host for staying with Grant in the hospital so she could go home and shower

Denyer previously spoke about his addiction to painkillers during a discussion with his campmates about I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

He explained that he once pelted eggs at his wife Chezzi when he was hungry during his recovery.

In 2014, Grant visited a wellness center in Thailand that specializes in treating PTSD and exhaustion

“I decided to run and that was…when I went missing…” he told Abbie Chatfield, Alli Simpson and Toni Pearen.

‘Mate, I threw eggs at her [Chezzi] a night. I cracked it for some reason. I was hungry and in pain and confused and I just started throwing eggs at her.

“She doesn’t deserve this, but you just can’t stop.”

The couple married in 2010 and have three daughters together; Sailor, 10, and Scout, six, welcomed girl Sunday, who is now one, in February last year. All pictured

The popular presenter made a remarkable recovery, returning triumphantly to TV screens and eventually winning a Golden Logie.

The couple married in 2010 and also have two older daughters together; Sailor, 10, and Scout, six.

They also welcomed a third child last February, the girl Sunday, who is now one.