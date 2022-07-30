WhatsNew2Day
Larry Emdur announces release of his new memoir 

By Jacky

Larry Emdur reveals he always wanted to be the 'center of attention' when the Morning Show host announced the release of his new memoir

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Larry Emdur has a new memoir on the way.

The Morning Show host’s tome, Happy As, on sale August 3, will chronicle his upbringing and career in television.

One thing Larry has come to realize as he’s gotten older is that he’s always been a bit of an attention grabber – and that’s served him well.

The 57-year-old says winning a marching parade trophy as a schoolboy cemented his love for performance.

“That’s when I realized this was the place I’ve always wanted to be,” he says in this week’s issue. Stellar Magazine. “The center of attention, with everyone looking at me.”

However, Larry says the secret to his success is keeping his ego in check.

“I’ve never taken it too seriously. I’ve had this crazy luck,” he says of his television career.

‘Sometimes I’ve moved from one network to another a day after my contract ends and that’s very unusual.

The only thing I can really attribute that to is that I tried not to be a diva or a mean person.’

Larry has hosted Channel Seven’s breakfast show The Morning Show since 2007.

He has also headed The Chase Australia, Celebrity Dog School and participated in Weekend Sunrise and Sunrise.

In addition, he has taken his talents to game shows such as Cash Bonanza and Wheel of Fortune.

