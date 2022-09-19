Larry Elder says he is considering running for president even if Trump is in the race

<!–

Conservative radio host Larry Elder is considering running for president in 2024 — and he won’t be put off by another run from Donald Trump.

Elder, who included California Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s gubernatorial recall election last year, claimed he didn’t “feel” he would oppose Trump by running for the 2024 primaries, but rather President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. .

“I don’t feel like I’m bumping into him,” the Elder told the… Des Moines Register. “I am running for president. And I’m not going up against anyone on the Republican side. I run into Joe Biden when he runs, or Kamala Harris when she runs.’

Trump has not formally announced a new campaign for office, but makes regular comments suggesting he wants to return to the White House.

Elder, 70, left his longtime syndicated talk show ‘The Larry Elder Show’ in April 2021 after hosting it since the 1990s.

In the end, Newsom successfully avoided a recall, but Elder was at the top of the contenders to replace him and was a frontrunner in the recall.

The radio host’s indifferent attitude to nominating a former president is curious given his longstanding support for Trump. Shortly after Trump announced his candidacy in 2016 — and long before many other conservative heavyweights gave their support — Elder urged his audience, “We should be behind him.”

“The election of Donald Trump in 2016 was, in my opinion, a divine intervention,” Elder told an audience of California conservatives in 2019. “It was a miracle. He was almost sent from God.’

But during his race for governor, Elder told CNN he was “indifferent” about receiving an endorsement from the former president. As recent races have shown, Trump’s support can make or break a Republican in a primary.

Shortly after entering the governor’s race last year, he confirmed that he would keep the former president at bay by disproving his allegations of voter fraud, saying, “I do believe Joe Biden won the election fairly and outright.”

Elder was in Des Moines to give a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, where several hundred Republican donors listened to him and emphasized the importance of the nuclear family.

“We know that our welfare state encourages women to marry government and men to give up financial and moral responsibility,” Elder said.

Saturday wasn’t Elder’s first visit to Iowa, the first state in the nation to host a caucus — in August, he was there for the Iowa State Fair.

In January, he launched a PAC to support Republican candidates in federal and local races.