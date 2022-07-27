Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered at Australian-operated mine in Angola, Central Africa

Miners have stumbled upon the largest pink diamond found in 300 years.

The 170-carat diamond was discovered during excavations at the Lulo Mine in Angola – an Australian-operated site in the southern region of Central Africa.

The true size of the rough stone, aptly called the ‘Lulo Rose’, is revealed after it has been cut and polished. A process that can sometimes reduce the size of a diamond by 50 percent.

It will likely sell for tens of millions to an international buyer, with pink diamonds auctioning for up to $70 million in the past.

The 170-carat diamond (pictured) was discovered during excavations at the Lulo Mine in Angola, an Australian-operated site in the southern region of Central Africa

The stone, called ‘The Lulo Rose’, is believed to be the largest pink rough diamond recovered in the past 300 years.

“This record-breaking and spectacular pink diamond continues to showcase Angola as a major player on the global diamond mining stage and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” said Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo.

dr. José Manuel Ganga Júnior, chairman of Endiama’s board of directors, said the diamond field had once again produced a large and precious gem.

“It’s an important day for the Angolan diamond industry and the long-standing collaboration between Endiama, Lucapa and Rosas and Petalas,” he said.

The diamond is the 27th stone over 100 carats found in the diamond-rich northeast of Angola and the fifth largest ever found at the site.

The diamond (pictured) is the 27th stone over 100 carats found in the diamond-rich northeast of Angola and the fifth largest ever found at the site

The record for the largest diamond ever discovered was a whopping 404 carats and was later dubbed the “February 4 Stone.”

The ‘CTF Pink Star’ holds the current record for the price paid for a pink diamond at auction – with the 59.6 carat stone selling for $71.2 million in Hong Kong in 2017.

A 15.8-carat pink diamond on a platinum and gold ring called “The Sakura,” the Japanese word for cherry blossom, sold at auction in May 2021 for $29.3 million.

It was sold along with “The Sweet Heart,” a 4.2-carat heart-shaped pink diamond ring that eventually sold for $6.6 million dollars.