Largest ice bust in Australia as 1.8tonnes of methylamphetamine seized – more found in Bentley

More than 1,800 kilograms of ice worth more than $1.6 billion have been seized, marking the largest drug bust in the country.

Australian Border Force intercepted several containers shipped from abroad that arrived in Port Botany in July.

They found 748 kg of methylamphetamine hidden in marble stone.

The historic bust comes after the ABF found $150 million worth of ice hidden in an imported 1960s vintage Bentley S2

Another 1,060 kg of drugs were found in more containers that arrived in the country later last week.

Three men, ages 24, 26 and 34, were arrested and remain in court.

The vehicle was shipped from Canada and arrived in a shipping container at Port Botany earlier this month.

Drugs were found hidden behind the vehicle’s headlights and a total of 161 kg of methylamphetamine and 30 kg of cocaine were seized.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Rooty Hill, Sydney’s west, on Thursday.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested and charged with various drug offences.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested after 2.2 kg of metylamphetamine and more than $1.1 million in cash were found during a vehicle stop at Ballina.

The three men were released on bail on Friday to appear in local courts.

